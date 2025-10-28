Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could come with a game-changing battery upgrade

Quick Summary The next-gen Samsung Galaxy foldable could smash through previous battery life figures. That's according to a new report out of Korea, which suggests that the Z Fold 8 could break the 5,000mAh barrier.

When the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched earlier this year, many were left thoroughly impressed. The Korean brand had been involved in the foldable phone space for a number of years prior to that, but only with this iteration did the form factor finally marry up with other devices on the market.

Still, it's not all plain sailing. That device may have been slimmer than its ancestors, but it couldn't improve on the battery specs of those devices, either. The 4,400mAh unit inside that device is a lightyear behind competitors like the Honor Magic V5.

Still, that could all be set to change next time out. According to a Korean publication called Dealsite, the Z Fold 8 could pack in a battery in excess of 5,000mAh. That would mark a seismic shift for the brand, which has famously been ultra-conservative where batteries are concerned.

Quite how that will be achieved isn't clear, but it's certainly an exciting prospect. The battery capacity is one of the biggest gripes many users have had with this iteration, so improvements there will solidify the brand's standing.

It couldn't happen at a better time, either. All signs point to Apple's long-anticipated iPhone Fold arriving next year, which will add some stiff competition to the market.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The report suggests it's not just the battery capacity which is being boosted, either. It says that the S Pen is tipped to make a return to the device, after being cast aside for the Z Fold 7.

Personally, I'm not convinced that both of those things will come true. While it would be a lovely device to see released, the internal capacity required to include both of those elements is something we're led to believe isn't really possible.

Still, with those devices usually launching around the end of summer, there's a good while left to go before we'll get to see what Samsung is really capable of.