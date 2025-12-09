Now you're talking – Lenovo's rollable display could be coming to gaming laptops

Quick Summary Lenovo is reportedly prepping another rollable laptop. This one utilises a much better design, though, and could be here as soon as CES 2026.

Cast your mind back almost a year to CES 2025, and you might remember Lenovo's Rollable laptop. That was dubbed the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, and featured a screen which could extend vertically to expand the real estate available on the display.

Now, a leak from Windows Latest has shown off a next version of that concept. This one seems much better right off the bat, though, with a display which extends left and right, rather than upwards.

Before we even get into anything else, that's a killer idea. It allows you to enjoy a display which defies the physical form of the case, extending to support wider resolutions without wasted space on the screen.

Here, though, that seems to only be half of the story. The report suggests that the new model will be part of the Legion-branded range, making it a gaming laptop.

According to the report, it will expand to a 21:9 aspect ratio, though there's no official word on exact sizing for that display. The chassis does include a numpad on the right-hand side, though, which would point to a larger base display.

(Image credit: Windows Latest)

The report also notes that an Intel Core Ultra processor will be found inside, with Windows 11 – unsurprisingly – powering the software side. We also see things like a Copilot key, though that's also business as usual these days.

Little else is known about the spec sheet, with most of the information mentioned above taken from the report or the leaked image of the device itself. Even so, it's a really enticing prospect.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The horizontal rolling display makes much more sense than a vertical one, allowing for wider aspect ratios to be shown natively, without banding. Aside from just gaming, this could be perfect for watching movies, which are also shown in those wider sizes.

With the device expected to launch at CES 2026, we shouldn't have to wait long for more details.