Microsoft suddenly improves Windows 11 for UK users with new features – here's what's new
Copilot Vision now available worldwide, not just the USA, plus more new features
Quick Summary
Copilot Vision is now available worldwide, not just the USA, improving Windows 11 for UK users specifically by offering the AI assistant visual access to your on-screen content for contextual understanding.
Furthermore, Copilot PCs will introduce a 'wake word', "Hey Copilot", prompting Copilot Voice for easier interaction – and more conversational flow in your queries. An Ask Copilot feature will also be added to the Taskbar for easier access.
It was back in October of last year that Microsoft announced its Copilot PCs were to improve with a new Copilot Vision feature in Windows 11 – which rolled out in the USA first.
That feature, which permits on-screen visual access for additional context (if you opt in), is now available for all Copilot regions – meaning UK users will gain access imminently. It'll make the best laptops even better.
Copilot Vision can help analyse content with full desktop viewing, while Microsoft's apps – specifically Word, Excel and PowerPoint – offer full app context, so you can ask for assistance with access to a full file (not just what's showing on your screen at the time).
This is all supported by Copilot Voice, the AI assistant's audio interface, meaning all queries are led by voice interaction. A new 'wake word', "Hey Copilot", will also be added – meaning no need to text prompt, speeding up your interactions.
The Taskbar will also gain an Ask Copilot shortcut, which Microsoft suggests will make for "a dynamic hub that helps you accomplish more with less effort, transforming everyday interactions into moments of productivity".
Not everyone wants to use voice all of the time, however, so coming in the future – via the Windows Insiders programme at first, to gather feedback – will be a 'Text-in Text-out' format, allowing for written prompts for Copilot Vision. Sounds ideal in quiet work environments, for example.
Insiders will also see Copilot Actions – the AI agent which can complete tasks for you, such as booking a restaurant – expand beyond its browser-only existence at a future date. This experimental mode will permit actions to be taken directly on "local files in Windows", meaning your AI agent can directly action results on your behalf.
These features will leverage the promise of what Copilot+ PCs can deliver, integrating AI into the everyday, across a wider cross-section of users, including those in the UK. You're always in control, though, so if you don't wish for such Copilot features to function then you needn't opt in.
