I need a new laptop – here's why I'd pick Dell, Microsoft or Asus to replace an outgoing Windows 10 machine

10 years. You might get less prison time for murder. That’s the innings Windows 10 has put in. It came out in July 2015, and official support ended for it on 14 October 2025.

We were there in the beginning, in the early years when Windows 10 was torn apart by every know-it-all commenter on the internet. But 10 years on? Windows 10 did alright.

But if you have a PC that can’t make the jump to Windows 11, it’s definitely time to consider a laptop upgrade. Sure, the two systems don’t look or feel all that different at their core. And the value of Microsoft’s various try-hard AI Windows 11 features is up for debate.

What you do need are Windows security updates, if you plan on using the internet or applications beyond Notepad anyway. Not having those updates puts you at greater risk of malware and other nasties that open you up to all kinds of scams.

Microsoft offers what it calls an ESU (extended security updates) programme. But since you have to pay $30 for a year of that, or 1000 Microsoft points, perhaps it’s time to put that cash towards an actual PC upgrade instead. Here are three of the best options:

T3's Top 3

Microsoft v Dell v Asus: Pricing

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13

Microsoft’s lower-cost Surface PCs have always offered superficially attractive pricing, but the sting was an upgrade cost a fortune. That’s less of an issue with the latest 13-inch Surface, and you can thank AI.

Why? The RAM floor for these modern AI PCs has raised to 16GB rather than the old 8GB minimum. And if you don’t want to spend the extra on a storage upgrade to 500GB, consider a much more affordable external SSD for regular file offloads. Good value then? Yup! Plus, Microsoft always nails a laptop that looks, feels and sounds nice.

Dell 14 Premium

Windows 11 PCs like the Dell 14 Premium can initially seem quite imposing. They aren’t cheap. But for the extra money you’re assured, with Dell at least, a PC that comes with no nasty surprises.

You get a good amount of RAM, a solid load of storage. There’s a big jump in cash to the higher-end specs of this laptop, but that’s because you’re getting a whole different kind of PC, one with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, and an OLED screen panel. Great if you want that extra power.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

There’s no getting around it. Hand has to go in pocket to get a Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Its starting £1899 RRP isn't small – and rises to multiple thousands for the top specs. As ever, online prices will vary (thankfully), as you can see from the shopping widgets on this page.

This laptop is from the rarified climes of the genuinely ultraportable gaming laptop. Making one of these is tricky in the first place. Making one that doesn’t overheat at the first sign of strain is even trickier. Specs start off with the relatively low-power RTX 5050. But to really see what laptop gaming is about, we prefer starting with at least an RTX 5060.

Microsoft v Dell v Asus: What's unique?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13

You might think the key draw here is it’s a Windows laptop by the maker of Windows. But that’s not really it. Microsoft maintains a certain attention to detail across what might be considered the secondary parts of a laptop, even in its more down-to-earth affordable models like this.

This means you’re not going to get trash speakers, common among laptops; the touchpad isn’t going to be a squeaky plastic mess; and the webcam is not going to use the very cheapest sensor in some Chinese supplier’s roster.

While you can find plenty of laptops that are more conspicuously value-led than the Surface Laptop 13, they probably don’t have this sense of not dropping the ball anywhere.

Dell 14 Premium

Dell’s USP is it’s not boring. A few years ago Dell made one of the biggest stylistic lunges we’d seen in laptops for a while. The XPS series ditched the delineated touchpad, and swapped function keys for touch pads. It was a controversial move, but one Dell has stuck with even after the entire XPS brand has been dumped.

The touchpad appears to extend across the whole width of the laptop, which it can only do because the pad (and no it’s not full width) uses haptic feedback rather than a mechanical click. And touch sensitive function buttons? They remain a polariser but give the Dell 14 Premium a sci-fi flair you don’t get elsewhere.

Add in a heap of power and this Dell is a strong workhorse, too.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14