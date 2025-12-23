50 gadget upgrades, in the latest issue of T3!

Game-changing tech for smashing your goals and achieving your dreams in 2026

T3.com's avatar
By
published
in News
The latest issue of T3 magazine
(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of T3 is here, and if you're already making plans for 2026, then look no further for some inspiration for the year ahead. In The Year of the Upgrade, we've highlighted the best gadgets for improving every aspect of your life – whether it's travelling, getting fit, throwing a party, boosting your cooking skills, and much more.

Plus, fans of the 90s (whether you lived through it or not) should check out the Greatest tech hits of the… 90s – it's the era that kick-started the gadget craze. We've also tested the best gaming handhelds so you can find out which one should be in your hands; and we rate the OnePlus 15 – the amazing, and more affordable, alternative to an iPhone Pro or Samsung S25.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • The year of the upgrade – tech enhancements that help guarantee this year will be the best yet
  • Steam Machine revealed – Valve reveals its console slayer
  • Greatest tech hits of the… ‘90s – the decade that saw great leaps for gadgets, and Furbies too
  • OnePlus 15 rated – flagship phone that outperforms the competition for less
  • Best body trimmers – keep body hair in check with these groovy groomers
  • Gaming handhelds on test – the best portable powerhouse for you
  • Samsung HW-Q990F rated – the top soundbar for Samsung’s TV just got better

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

T3.com
T3.com

For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.