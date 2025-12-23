50 gadget upgrades, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and if you're already making plans for 2026, then look no further for some inspiration for the year ahead. In The Year of the Upgrade, we've highlighted the best gadgets for improving every aspect of your life – whether it's travelling, getting fit, throwing a party, boosting your cooking skills, and much more.
Plus, fans of the 90s (whether you lived through it or not) should check out the Greatest tech hits of the… 90s – it's the era that kick-started the gadget craze. We've also tested the best gaming handhelds so you can find out which one should be in your hands; and we rate the OnePlus 15 – the amazing, and more affordable, alternative to an iPhone Pro or Samsung S25.
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- The year of the upgrade – tech enhancements that help guarantee this year will be the best yet
- Steam Machine revealed – Valve reveals its console slayer
- Greatest tech hits of the… ‘90s – the decade that saw great leaps for gadgets, and Furbies too
- OnePlus 15 rated – flagship phone that outperforms the competition for less
- Best body trimmers – keep body hair in check with these groovy groomers
- Gaming handhelds on test – the best portable powerhouse for you
- Samsung HW-Q990F rated – the top soundbar for Samsung’s TV just got better
And so much more!
