Best of British gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and inside we're celebrating the incredible UK tech scene with our Best of British Gadgets. We've curated 59 home-grown highlights, including ace ebikes, sensational speakers, and brilliant outdoor gear.
Plus, while the UK might be a great place for gadgets, the weather is a different story – our group test of indoor smart bike trainers will help you improve your cycling game without the cold fingers. A complete guide to electric vehicles will also show you why now's a good time to upgrade your wheels, and we rate the mighty MacBook Pro M5.
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- The Best of British Gadgets – the top home-grown brands and gear you need right now
- Samsung's Micro RGB TV revealed – the latest TV tech could be in your living room soon
- Complete Guide to Electric Vehicles – say goodbye to fossil fuels and hello to a glorious electrified future
- MacBook Pro M5 rated – the verdict on Apple’s brawniest laptop ever
- Best SAD lamps – keep seasonal affective disorder at bay with these mood-boosting lights
- Smart bike trainers on test – up your cycle fitness this winter without sacrificing your digits
- Echo Dot Max rated – Amazon’s greatest smart speaker yet
