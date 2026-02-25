Are you an EV lover or hater? Tell us your thoughts on electric cars for the chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher

Whether you're a driver by necessity or a real petrol head, there's nothing that divides opinion more than the electric car. While the motor industry is undergoing the biggest change in 100 years, hybrid and battery-powered vehicles have their pros and cons.

EV fans up until recently, have been early adopters who also love advancing tech, wanting to try something new before everyone else. The payoff has been huge savings in fuel costs, more performance and next-gen entertainment options inside. However, those doubters see limited range, poor charging infrastructure and driver character as reasons to resist the change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As technology lovers, T3 has followed the development of electric cars since our very first issue in 1996 and its more recent explosion into mainstream motoring.

But we want to know what you think? Are you ready to switch, or are you already driving an EV? Which EV and hybrid cars appeal most, and which provide the best quality or value for money? Answer our dedicated EV survey today to help shape our future coverage, and you could win an Amazon voucher worth £100 for your trouble.

Full T&C's here, open to UK residents over 18 years old. Survey closes on 24 March 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)