Hyperice’s new recovery gadgets promise more power than Theragun for less money
The updated Hypervolt 3 collection adds bigger attachments, longer battery life and quieter motors
Massage guns have become a staple of modern recovery routines, but the latest launch from Hyperice suggests the category is entering a new phase, offering more power, better features, and lower prices.
The performance wellness brand has unveiled its Hypervolt 3 lineup, a three-device refresh designed to improve on the previous generation with quieter operation, larger attachments and longer battery life.
The new range includes the compact Hypervolt Go 3, the mid-range Hypervolt 3 and the top-tier Hypervolt 3 Pro, all available now.
Crucially, the new pricing positions Hyperice aggressively against its main rival, Therabody.
Comparable models in the Theragun range, such as the Theragun Prime and Theragun Elite, typically retail for significantly more, making Hyperice’s latest devices some of the most competitively priced premium massage guns on the market.
Bigger attachments, quieter motors
Across the range, Hyperice has redesigned the massage head attachments, increasing their size by 33% to cover more muscle surface area during treatment sessions.
The devices also use the brand’s QuietGlide technology, which aims to keep operation near-silent even at higher speeds.
Battery life is rated at up to four hours, while the devices now offer multiple percussion speeds controlled via a digital dial.
Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect to the Hyperice app for guided recovery routines.
The mid-tier Hypervolt 3 adds a built-in pressure sensor to help guide intensity during sessions, while the flagship Hypervolt 3 Pro delivers up to 70 lbs of stall force, a measure of how much pressure the motor can handle before slowing.
Three models for different users
The Hypervolt Go 3 is designed as the travel-friendly option, weighing just 0.73 kg and offering five speeds, USB-C charging, two attachments, and a carry case.
The standard Hypervolt 3 targets everyday athletes, adding additional attachments and a heated head accessory designed to combine percussion massage with heat therapy.
At the top of the range, the Hypervolt 3 Pro is aimed at high-volume training and professional recovery, offering six speed settings, deeper tissue pressure, and a premium carry case.
The Hypervolt Go 3 (£129), Hypervolt 3 (£219), and Hypervolt 3 Pro (£309) are available now via Hyperice and selected retailers.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
