Hyperice’s new recovery gadgets promise more power than Theragun for less money

Massage guns have become a staple of modern recovery routines, but the latest launch from Hyperice suggests the category is entering a new phase, offering more power, better features, and lower prices.

The performance wellness brand has unveiled its Hypervolt 3 lineup, a three-device refresh designed to improve on the previous generation with quieter operation, larger attachments and longer battery life.

The new range includes the compact Hypervolt Go 3, the mid-range Hypervolt 3 and the top-tier Hypervolt 3 Pro, all available now.

Article continues below

Crucially, the new pricing positions Hyperice aggressively against its main rival, Therabody.

Comparable models in the Theragun range, such as the Theragun Prime and Theragun Elite, typically retail for significantly more, making Hyperice’s latest devices some of the most competitively priced premium massage guns on the market.

Bigger attachments, quieter motors

Across the range, Hyperice has redesigned the massage head attachments, increasing their size by 33% to cover more muscle surface area during treatment sessions.

The devices also use the brand’s QuietGlide technology, which aims to keep operation near-silent even at higher speeds.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Hyperice)

Battery life is rated at up to four hours, while the devices now offer multiple percussion speeds controlled via a digital dial.

Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect to the Hyperice app for guided recovery routines.

The mid-tier Hypervolt 3 adds a built-in pressure sensor to help guide intensity during sessions, while the flagship Hypervolt 3 Pro delivers up to 70 lbs of stall force, a measure of how much pressure the motor can handle before slowing.

Three models for different users

The Hypervolt Go 3 is designed as the travel-friendly option, weighing just 0.73 kg and offering five speeds, USB-C charging, two attachments, and a carry case.

The standard Hypervolt 3 targets everyday athletes, adding additional attachments and a heated head accessory designed to combine percussion massage with heat therapy.

At the top of the range, the Hypervolt 3 Pro is aimed at high-volume training and professional recovery, offering six speed settings, deeper tissue pressure, and a premium carry case.

The Hypervolt Go 3 (£129), Hypervolt 3 (£219), and Hypervolt 3 Pro (£309) are available now via Hyperice and selected retailers.