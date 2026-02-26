Roborock's most powerful robot vacuum to date is finally available to buy
It comes in at a huge 36,000Pa
QUICK SUMMARY
The new Roborock Saros 20 is finally available to buy after launching at CES. It's the brand's most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, coming in at 36,000Pa.
It's currently available to preorder for €1,289 in certain European countries, but UK pricing and availability are still to be confirmed.
Roborock’s most powerful robot vacuum to date is finally available to buy, after nearly two months of anticipation. First unveiled at CES 2026, the Roborock Saros 20 immediately turned heads thanks to its huge 36,000Pa suction power. Not only is that the strongest vacuum Roborock has ever made, it’s also one of the most powerful robot vacuums currently on the market.
The Saros 20 also features Roborock’s new AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0 system, an industry-leading upgrade that allows it to clear double thresholds measuring 4.5 + 4.4cm. This means it’s built to handle steps and other tricky transitions around your home without getting stuck.
Pre-orders are now open in parts of Europe for an RRP of €1,499, but is currently discounted to €1,289. Early buyers also get a free accessory gift set and a one-year warranty extension. UK pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but we’ll update as soon as we hear more.
The new model comes with the latest version of Roborock’s RockDock, which offers 100°C hot water mop washing, dock self-cleaning, warm air drying and automatic mop removal. For navigation, the Saros 20 uses the Autonomous StarSight System 2.0, combining LiDAR and 3D ToF sensors, all housed in a slim 7.95cm body.
There are some thoughtful software upgrades too. Users can manually mark curtains within the Roborock app to ensure the robot properly cleans between the fabric and the window. Meanwhile, the DirTect function detects stains and automatically adjusts settings like suction power to suit the mess.
I’m currently in the process of reviewing the Roborock Saros 20, so stay tuned to see whether it truly earns a spot among the best robot vacuum cleaners of 2026.
