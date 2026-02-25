Shark’s new EveryMess portable system could be the only cleaner you need for your home’s spills

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the EveryMess 3-in-1 Portable Cleaning System to the UK and US markets. Priced at £199.99 / $149.99, the Shark EveryMess 3-in-1 Portable Cleaning System offers wet and dry vacuuming, and spot cleaning to tackle stains on multiple surfaces.

Shark has just debuted its latest portable cleaning system, and it’s being dubbed “a faster, smarter way to clean”. The new Shark EveryMess 3-in-1 Portable Cleaning System is a wet, dry and spot cleaner in one compact device, and tackles all stains and spills across multiple surfaces.

Aside from its line-up of vacuum cleaners , Shark has quickly become known for its range of spot and stain cleaners, and the new EveryMess is no exception. The Shark EveryMess 3-in-1 Portable Cleaning System combines a wet vacuum, dry vacuum and stain eliminator in one, and comes with multiple attachments for different messes.

Available in the UK and US, the Shark EveryMess 3-in-1 Portable Cleaning System has slightly different dimensions, depending on the country you buy it from. If you’re in the UK, the Shark EveryMess measures 22.7cm length x 36.9cm width x 36.4cm height while the US edition is 26.7cm x 41.9cm x 34.3cm.

Regardless of these dimensions, both UK and US sizes of the Shark EveryMess are small and compact, so it’s easy to carry around to tackle stains in different rooms, and it can pack away nicely for storage. The Shark EveryMess also has a 3.5-litre capacity for dry cleaning, 2.2-litres for wet cleaning and a 15-50-litre bin bag for easy emptying.

Onto the cleaning, the Shark EveryMess is designed to tackle all types of stains, spills and messes on carpet, hardwood floors, furniture, rugs, and more. It has a powerful suction for pick-up of both wet and dry spills, and it gets deep into carpet fibres to remove tough stains.

Within the Shark EveryMess is a dual-formula spray bottle that’s taken from the Shark StainForce cleaner . It mixes in the spray head and activates when it comes in contact with stains to remove it without adding too much extra formula or oversoaking – it’s something parents with little kids will really appreciate!

Despite having three different functions, Shark hasn’t stopped there, and has also given the EveryMess other cleaning attachments to play with. This includes a stain eliminator attachment, crevice and squeegee tools. The Shark EveryMess also has a ‘Rinse & Ready’ design so every clean is as hygienic as possible and you’re not spreading old dirt around your home.

