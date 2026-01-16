Bosch’s new cordless vacuums rival Dyson and Shark – at a much lower cost

QUICK SUMMARY Bosch has showcased two new cordless vacuum cleaners at CES, the Unlimited 9 and Unlimited 10, offering strong competition to premium brands like Dyson and Shark. The Unlimited 10 is the more premium option, with a longer 80-minute runtime, a dynamic display and extra cleaning modes, whilst the Unlimited 9 offers up to 60 minutes of runtime at a more affordable price point.

Bosch used CES to showcase two brand new cordless vacuum cleaners – the Unlimited 9 and Unlimited 10 – and they’re already shaping up to be competitors to the likes of Dyson and Shark. Both models come with a variety of smart cleaning features, including MicroClean technology and three standard cleaning modes.

As you’d expect, the Bosch Unlimited 10 is the more premium option, which is why it comes with a few extras. Instead of a simple LED display, it features a multi-colour dynamic display, plus an extra 20 minutes of runtime and three additional cleaning modes. That said, both models are equipped with Bosch’s impressive MicroClean technology, which captures up to 99.9% of particles.

The Bosch Unlimited 9 in white has an RRP of £449/$499, but it’s currently discounted to just £299 on Bosch’s website and at Currys. The Bosch Unlimited 10 in white costs £630/$599, though it’s also discounted to around £500. Even at full price, these vacuums sit well below Dyson’s often eye-watering price tags, and considering how closely the features match up, that says a lot.

Bosch Unlimited 10 (Image credit: Bosch)

Both the Unlimited 9 and Unlimited 10 include three core cleaning modes – Auto, Eco and Turbo. Auto Mode uses AI technology to automatically adjust suction based on the surface you’re cleaning. Eco Mode focuses on efficiency, dialing back suction to extend battery life for longer cleaning sessions. Turbo Mode, meanwhile, delivers a short burst of maximum power, which is perfect for tougher messes.

The Unlimited 10 goes a step further with three additional modes designed for more specialised cleaning. Silent Mode is ideal for quieter cleans, especially useful in homes with young children. Delicate Carpet Mode offers gentler suction for sensitive or natural-fibre carpets, whilst Car Mode optimises performance when using smaller attachments and accessories.

Bosch Unlimited 9 (Image credit: Bosch)

The Bosch Unlimited 9 offers up to 60 minutes of runtime, whilst the Unlimited 10 stretches this to 80 minutes, depending on the mode you use. It’s also worth noting that the Unlimited 9 in Dark Cream and the Unlimited 10 in black come with fast-charging capabilities – although these versions appear to be exclusive to the US for now.

