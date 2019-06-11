Best cordless lawn mower 2019: these electric lawnmowers are wireless, convenient and ready to roll

Summer is near, the grass is in full swing and you need something to cut it with. Of course, you could always head down to your nearest garden centre but you know it makes much more sense to order online where prices are often better.

A new mower is one of the first spring/summer purchases on many a gardener's mind, because cutting the grass is a real pain if you’re heaving around a tired old push-along, or corded electric mower. By contrast, it's really rather fun when you're equipped with one of the best lawn mowers (or lawnmowers, if you’re a Brit) money can buy.

Here, we're talking specifically battery-powered lawnmowers. Throughout the summer your grass gets used more than during the rest of the year so it’s important to look after it, and these types of mowers can help you do so with ease. They're especially good for small to medium sized lawns but that doesn't mean those with larger acreages should turn their noses up.

Why a cordless lawn mower is usually the best lawn mower

For most lawnsmen (lawnspersons?), we'd now recommend a cordless mower such as the ones listed here.

That's because there are few less compatible duos than a 240-volt electric cable and a fast-spinning blade, and with UK garden sizes ever shrinking, petrol mowers are just totally OTT for most people, especially in cities.

Standard electric lawnmowers are not only potentially dangerous but they take much longer to cut a lawn simply because of the time spent grappling with the cable. Most modern battery-powered cordless mowers, on the other hand, are as powerful as their wired counterparts, but much easier to use. However, some cordless models may struggle in extra long grass so best avoid tackling any untamed pastures (we’re talking really long grass here, the sort that has never seen a lawnmower).

Cordless mowers' lithium-Ion batteries are relatively quick to charge and provide between 30 and 60 minutes of hassle-free mowing, which is plenty long enough for the average UK garden.

What is the best lawnmower?

We believe in making chores as easy as possible, so we strongly recommend cordless, electric lawnmowers for most garden owners.

Our current top pick for small urban lawns is the new budget-priced Cobra MX3440V, hotly followed by the Greenworks GD60LM46SP, a mean green 60v machine that sports self propulsion and a wide 46cm metal cutting deck for tackling larger lawns. The new admittedly pricy Gtech 2.0, meanwhile, waltzes straight in at number three with a bullet.

However, there are plenty of other great choices for you to browse through below.

The best electric lawnmowers, in order

1. Cobra MX3440V The best cordless mower for small lawns Specifications Power: 40v Deck size: 34cm Cutting height: 25-75mm Grass collector: 35L Weight: N/A Average run time: 40 mins Reasons to buy + Easy to manoeuvre + Effective cutting + Quiet motor Reasons to avoid - Not one for bigger lawns Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

•Buy the Cobra MX3440V from The Green Reaper

Designed in the UK, this brand new cordless Cobra is equipped with a small 34cm cutting deck and a 35-litre fabric grass collector, making it the perfect little mower for an average sized urban sward. Being so small and made almost entirely of plastic, it’s light enough to carry and a doddle to store. It’s also commendably quiet.

Despite using a brushed motor instead of a more expensive brushless one, this titchy mower really impressed us with its cutting efficiency, even in relatively long damp grass. We estimate about 40 minutes of use on a single one-hour charge of its Samsung battery – enough power to cover at least three separate sessions on a small 10m x 8m lawn.

The Cobra also sports five cutting heights (25mm to 75mm), a simple height adjustment lever that raises and lowers the entire body and, for the price, a very good collapsible handle bar system that incorporates quick-release clips instead of awkward screw threads. At a shade under £190 for the mower, battery and charger, this is a great value model and a very worthy top-spot contender.

2. Greenworks GD60LM46SP The best self-propelled cordless mower for large gardens Specifications Power: 60v Deck size: 46cm Cutting height: 25-80mm Grass collector: 55L Weight: 28kgs Average run time: 80 mins Reasons to buy + Vari-speed self propulsion + Metal cutting deck + Wide handlebar adjustment + Top build quality + Great value Reasons to avoid - Too large for small lawns Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

•Buy the Greenworks GD60LM46SP for £399 from Mowers Online

We’ve reviewed quite few Greenworks models to date and they’ve always impressed with their build quality and cutting efficiency. Although appearance isn’t a reason to choose a lawnmower, Greenworks models always look a bit more appealing than the rest. Well, here’s a new model that screams ‘buy me’, and for more reasons than just the way it looks, which is frankly fantastic.

Aside from boasting a durable long-life 46cm steel cutting deck that’s a perfect size for up to half an acre and possibly more, this exceedingly powerful 60v model is also equipped with variable-speed self propulsion and a long-life brushless motor. Add two 60v batteries, a charger, a mulching plug and side chute, and a 55-litre fabric grass collector and you're getting a lot of gear for your wonga.

If you really hate pushing a mower up and down the lawn, then do yourself a favour and splash out on this model. The self propulsion speed is adjusted using a rocker throttle with two little icons on either side – a snail for a slow, comfortable walking pace and a hare for what can only be described as a brisk march. In our test, it cut a swathe of lawn with effortless precision, never once bogging down, even when it hit a stretch of really tall grass. The included mulching plug and clip-on side chute can be considered an extra bonus.

The Greenworks’ seven cutting heights (25mm to 80mm) are effortless to adjust using the large lever on the right and its two-way folding handlebar system is superbly designed and capable of being used at three different height positions, including one low enough for someone under five feet tall. Having two batteries to hand is another major plus that should provide up to 120 minutes of near continuous mowing when using the slowest self-propulsion setting. Despite its size and weight (28kgs), the Greenworks GD60LM46SP is surprisingly easy to store without taking up too much space – simply fold up the handlebar assembly and store it in an upright position.

If you have a lawn in excess of 300 square metres and positively loathe mowing it, then this cool-looking lawn barber could be just the ticket to get you off your arse and onto the turf. It's extremely good value for money and well worth a punt.

3. Gtech Cordless Lawnmower 2.0 A top-quality mower with excellent features Specifications Power: 48v Deck size: 42cm Cutting height: 30-80mm Grass collector: 50L Weight: 13.5kgs Average run time: 40 mins Reasons to buy + Cuts brilliantly well + Amazingly light + Variable speed motor + Excellent battery Reasons to avoid - Handlebar height non adjustable - Quite pricy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

•Buy the new Gtech 2.0 directly from Gtech for £399.99

This brand new replacement for the popular Gtech Falcon has been given a major overhaul and it’s a better product on so many fronts. For a mower with a moderately large 42cm cutting deck, it’s one of the lightest we’ve ever tested – so light you might think they’d forgotten to put a motor in it. It’s got a much better battery system, too: where the last model’s battery took five hours to charge, this one takes just 60 minutes for about 40 minutes of running time.

Unlike most lawn mowers, the Gtech 2.0 adopts a different type of blade. In fact it’s half a blade with a counterweight on the other end. Made from carbon steel, this new blade is said to be just as efficient while requiring less energy. All we know is that it cut our test lawn supremely well, and right to the edge of the border. Rather bizarrely, it also produced a completely different texture of cuttings that were much finer than any other mower we’ve ever tested. A shame it can’t mulch because those finer cuttings would be perfect to eject back into the lawn.

The motor’s worth a mention too, since it features automatic variable speed: in short to medium grass the blade rotates at a steady pace with little noise, but as soon as it feels the resistance of longer grass, it speeds up dramatically, cutting the offending fronds with effortless aplomb.

Noise level is another major consideration when purchasing any lawn mower. Where the outgoing Falcon made quite a din, this one emits a low, unobtrusive growl that sounds quite different to other models. We suspect it’s the result of the half-blade assembly because the mower's handlebar vibrates a bit more than others, though not enough to spoil the party.

Gtech has completely refashioned the handlebar so it’s easier to store. Instead of a telescopic system (which we loved), this one folds twice and uses quick-release latches like most other manufacturers. The only real downside is that it can’t be adjusted for height and, as it stands, it feels almost too tall for this 5’6” lawnsmith.

Other welcome features include a fixed battery key that can’t be lost, a battery power indicator that is visible at all times (sunshine permitting) and a large 50 litre grass collector that clips on and off with consummate ease.

If you have a small-to medium sized lawn and money isn't an issue, then slap your readies down on this one because it’s one of the lightest and most efficient cordless mowers we’ve ever tested.

Foot note: Gtech has reduced the price of this excellent lawnmower from £499.99 to £399.99, so get in there quick because the offer expires on 22 July 2019.

4. Ryobi RLM18X41H240 A well designed twin-battery cordless mower for medium sized swards Specifications Power: 36v Deck size: 40cm Cutting height: 20-70mm Grass collector: 50L Weight: 19.9kgs Average run time: 45 mins Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Brilliant handlebar system + Uses two batteries for longer mowing + Cuts to the edge Reasons to avoid - Tricky grass collector mounting - Pretty weighty Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

•Buy the Ryobi RLM18X41H240 from Amazon

Although it’s around the same price as the Greenworks above and not as well specced, the Ryobi’s smaller cutting deck and easier manoeuvrability makes it a more suitable model for an average sized city lawn. It’s also an exceedingly well built machine that feels solid and durable. However, it is pretty weighty for a mower of this size.

The Ryobi really impressed us with its cutting proficiency. It was pretty easy to push and it left a very neatly manicured lawn in its wake. Its EasyEdge grass comb worked well, too, cutting right to the edge of the borders without leaving too many stragglers for the strimmer to tackle. It also has one of the slickest height adjustment levers in the business (five positions from a low 20mm to 70mm).

The Ryobi’s large 50L plastic-topped mesh grass collector is set at a higher angle than other models but so far we haven't experienced any cases of cuttings falling back towards the exit chute when full. However, we did have a spot of bother engaging the collector's two hooks when mounting it to the main body. It might just be our test model, but the hooks don't align perfectly with the attachment rod. It's not a deal breaker, mind.

Where so many mowers are let down by cheap, wobbly handlebars, this one has one of the best designed systems on the market. Constructed from rigid aluminium, the chunky telescopic bars are easily clipped in place and can be positioned at two different heights. The handlebar grip is exceedingly comfy, too, and we love the light feel of the two on/off power switches which required absolutely no effort to hold in while mowing.

In terms of power, this model uses two 18v One+ batteries at a time to produce an overall output of 36v – enough juice for around 500 square metres of mowing. A mulching plug is included for those who like to mulch.

One or two minor niggles aside, this is a cracking mower that cuts really well, is solidly built and easy to use.

5. Stihl RMA 235 Another great mower for small lawns Specifications Power: 36v Deck size: 33cm Cutting height: 25-65mm Grass collector: 30L Weight: 14kgs Average run time: 40 mins Reasons to buy + Clever motor management system + Long battery life + Ultra quiet + Very light Reasons to avoid - Not the lowest cutting height in the shed - Very fiddly grass collector mount - Poor handlebar Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy this Stihl lawnmower from the aptly-named World of Power

• Buy it direct from Stihl

This lightweight mower from Stihl is a great choice for small urban lawns up to around 60m2. Aside from cutting the grass remarkably well, what really stands out is the way its brushless motor operates.

Instead of running at full tilt all the time, this mower features a permanent Eco mode that adjusts the speed of the blade depending on the length of grass. Hence, when tackling long stuff, it ramps up to full speed and when it senses little resistance against the blades it backs off to a gentle hum. A system like this not only saves a lot of battery energy – we’re on our fourth cut and the battery’s only half way empty – but it also helps keep noise to a minimum. And believe me, this little fella is so hushed you could probably mow the lawn on a Sunday at 6am and the neighbours would never know.

The Stihl is equipped with a small 33cm cutting deck and a 30-litre plastic grass collector that can be unfolded to make emptying easier. However, attaching the collector can be a right pain and the jury’s out on the cheap handle assembly, especially the two little screw bolts that hold it together.

Granted, its easily adjustable cutting height range of 25-65mm isn’t the best in the pack but it’s perfectly ample for the majority of UK grasses. However, its lowest blade height won’t be close enough for a bowling green-style ornamental lawn, so bear that in mind. It also doesn’t come with a battery and charger as standard so expect to dish out another £120, unless you already happen to own another Stihl product that uses a 36v AK20 battery.

Stihl’s reliability record is second to none – it is, after all, the preferred brand among professional gardeners and landscapers – so chances are this titchy garden devil will last a heap of summers.

6. Bosch Rotak 43 LI Ergoflex Best affordable cordless mower for larger gardens Specifications Power: 36v Deck size: 43cm Cutting height: 20-70mm Grass collector: 50L Weight: 13.9kgs Average run time: 30 mins Reasons to buy + Cuts to the edge + Comfortable handles + Light for its size Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Battery life could be better Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Despite its size, the British-made Bosch Rotak weighs a surprisingly light 13.9kg and is pretty easy to push around. It comes with a comfy Ergoflex handle that is perfect for both righties and lefties. It’s also quite a looker, at least by lawnmower standards.

For those with large suburban lawns, this thing passes much muster. Its wide, height adjustable 43cm cutting deck and 50 litre grass collector mean few trips to the compost heap and, because its fitted with extended grass combs, it also cuts right to edge of the lawn. And that means less strimming.

The Bosch has also got a clever processor on board that ensures the blades maintain a constant speed through any length of grass, thereby allegedly increasing the 36v battery’s capacity by up to 20%. Even with that boost, the mower still only ran for about 30 minutes for me, but I covered a lot of ground in that time.

Impressively, the battery takes less than an hour to fully recharge; enough time for a quick half before heading out again.

If you’re feeling flush and have the lawn size to make the most of it, the Bosch is an excellent option. It cuts exceptionally well, is light enough for even Spindleshanks to push around and it has a decent run time. Right, that’s that done; where’s the other half?

7. FlyMo Mighti Mo 300Li Great mower for bijou gardens Specifications Power: 40v Deck size: 30cm Cutting height: 25-65mm Grass collector: 30L Weight: 9.94kgs Average run time: 25 mins Reasons to buy + Great for small lawns + Compact and light + Easy on the ear Reasons to avoid - Rather a narrow cut - Small grass collector Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

FlyMo’s first cordless model has the narrowest cutting deck on this page (30cm) so definitely consider it if, like most townies, you have a titchy lawn. You shouldn’t have any problems storing it either since it’s not only the smallest folding mower we’ve come across but, at 9.9kgs, it’s the lightest, too. It even comes with a handle for easy lifting.

I shoved the convenient height-adjuster down a notch or two and gave the mower a spin in some three-inch grass. The little fella trundled straight through it, snipping here, snipping there without breaking into a sweat and doing a rather good job, despite leaving a few wheel marks in its wake. It also cut pretty close to the edge and was one of only a small handful of mowers quiet enough to not scare the neighbour’s rabbits.

The Mighti Mo’s 40-volt Li-Ion battery packs a powerful punch and will allegedly trim around 250m2 of lawn on a single two-hour charge. However, the plastic grass collector is relatively small (30 litres) so expect semi-regular trips to the compost heap.

8. Mountfield Princess 38Li Freedom48 Best lawnmower for striping up medium to large lawns Specifications Power: 48v Deck size: 38cm Cutting height: 25-75mm Grass collector: 40L Weight: 14kgs Average run time: 35 mins Reasons to buy + Good roller for stripes + Mulching system returns cuttings to the lawn Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive - Flimsy hight adjustment lever Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy from Amazon for £379

The Mountfield comes with two whopping 48v Lithium Ion batteries, providing enough charge to cover an impressive 300 metres square or around an hour of continuous mowing. Each battery takes just over an hour to charge and can be used in other Mountfield Freedom48 products.

The 500-watt Princess produces a 38cm cut – good for medium-sized lawns – and features a rear roller for creating stripes, a generous 40-litre grass collector, a mulching plug that directs nitrogen-rich grass cuttings back into the lawn and, get this, a push handle that can be adjusted for various heights.

Rather usefully, the handle also folds in two making the whole package one of the smallest stowaway units in this roundup.

Needless to say, the Mountfield cut the test lawn impeccably well and even handled the longer jungle sections with aplomb. It was also very quiet.

Mind you, the flimsy six-position cut-height adjuster lever seems out of place on such a well-crafted unit.

9. Husqvarna LC 247 iX Another splendid 'prosumer' mower for larger lawns Specifications Power: 36v Deck size: 47cm Cutting height: 20-75mm Grass collector: 55L Weight: 24kgs Average run time: 40 mins Reasons to buy + Twin battery power + Long run times + Excellent performer, and a right looker Reasons to avoid - Pointless if your lawn is small Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

•Buy the Huskie from Gayways

Pssst, got a wad to blow and an acre to mow? Step right this way. The bright orange Huskie uses two batteries in sequence which means long stints in the rough. It sports a wide 47cm cutting deck, a large 55-litre fabric grass collector and one of the comfiest handlebars on the sod.

Mind, at 24kg, this thing is no featherweight so you can forget lifting it on your own. Also, it doesn’t come with any batteries or charger so figure in an extra 200 quid on top of the already steep asking price.

The good news is that it mowed our admittedly undersized test lawn impeccably well and without much effort. But if the thought of pushing 24kg of orange beefcake up and down the garden doesn’t fill you with much glee, then perhaps dig a bit deeper and opt for the self-propelled LC 347iVX model instead.

10. Ego LM2014E-SP Best cordless mower for really large lawns – a very high-end turf terminator Specifications Power: 40v Deck size: 50cm Cutting height: 25-95mm Grass collector: 60L Weight: 28kgs Average run time: 35-45 mins Reasons to buy + Vari-speed self propulsion + Huge grass collector + Wide steel cutting deck + Fast charging Reasons to avoid - Pretty damn weighty Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

•Buy the Ego LM2014E-SP from Mow With Us

There's no two ways about it – this green reaper is a monster. It weighs almost as much as a petrol-driven machine but then it does come equipped with a gargantuan 7.5Ah, 56-volt Li-Ion battery that looks like a powerup from Halo.

Also onboard are vari-speed self propulsion and LED headlights for… er, gardening at night? If you have about half an acre of lawn to mow and can't be arsed with pushing, then this is the model for you.

Its wide 50cm blade – biggest on test – scythes through everything with aplomb and keeps on going for up to 45 minutes on a single charge.

The huge 60-litre grass collector, meanwhile, ensures fewer trips to the compost heap. The Ego also folds up surprisingly small and can be stored upright, or – if you have the muscles of Hercules and can lift it – on your garage wall.