3 expert-approved summer lawn care tips every homeowner should know

If your lawn is looking particularly dry at the moment, you're not the only one. With the hot summer temperatures and barely a drop of rain in sight, keeping your grass looking green and healthy can feel like a losing battle.

With this in mind, we spoke to David Wilson Homes, who partnered with gardening expert Lucie Bradley to share simple, effective tips from their new seasonal garden guide.

Keep reading to learn how to rescue your grass and achieve a beautiful garden this summer.

1. Consistent watering

During summer, watering your lawn twice a week is usually enough — any less and the soil can dry out and become hydrophobic. The best time to water is early in the morning between 6am and 10am, when it’s cooler and the water has time to soak in rather than evaporate.

After mowing, David also recommends leaving the grass clippings on the lawn – this acts as mulch, helping to lock in moisture.

2. Frequent mowing

We're currently in peak grass-growing season, so you should be using your best lawn mower around once a week.

That said, if we hit a serious heatwave or drought, it's important skip the mowing altogether, as cutting grass while it's stressed out can do more harm than good. Hold off until temperatures drop and your lawn gets a drink – ideally at least 24 hours after rainfall or watering.

3. Aerate the soil

Often in the Summer, we spend a lot of time in the garden walking over the lawn, which in time can compact the soil. Soil compaction can also cause strain on grass, starving it of essential nutrients, water and oxygen.

Aerating helps your lawn to be healthier, and it’s also easier than it sounds. You just have to use a garden fork or aeration tool to spike holes into the soil, about six inches deep. This helps your lawn breathe better, fight off weeds and disease, and stay strong even in extreme heat.

