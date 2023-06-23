Best Prime Day Outdoor & Garden deals 2023: discounts from the sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The official Amazon Prime Day sale is going live on Tuesday 11th - Wednesday 12th July 2023. In the sale and early deals, we're expecting to see huge discounts on a range of products, including air fryers, laptops, earbuds, tablets and Amazon subscriptions. As Prime Day took place in July, we saw lots of offers on outdoor and gardening products.

Browse Outdoor & Garden deals at Amazon

As the Prime Day sale kicks off in July, many people will be searching for gardening equipment and essentials for the summer months. Due to this demand, there are sure to be lots of lightning deals on garden and outdoors including garden décor, outdoor lighting and dining, plants, wildlife care, patio sets and hot tubs.

From patio furniture to lawnmowers, BBQs to fire pits, Amazon has everything you could possibly need for your garden. To help you find the best deals this Prime Day, here are the best prices on gardening and outdoor products you can shop now and what brands to look out for this year.

Early Prime Day Outdoor & Garden deals

George Foreman Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ: £129.99 , £98.73 at Amazon

Get 24% off the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ at Amazon. This charcoal BBQ has a wide cooking area so you can cook multiple foods at the same time. It comes with wheels so you can easily pack it away and move it around wherever you want it to go.

Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C Electric Wheeled Lawn Mower: £134.99 , £119.54 at Amazon

The Flymo Speedi-Mo Lawn Mower is ideal for medium-large gardens. It's super easy to use, to manoeuver and to empty, and this 11% price drop is a great gardening Prime Day deal.

Bosch Lawnmower UniversalRotak 550: £229.99 , £183.03 at Amazon

The Bosch UniversalRotak 550 lawn mower easily tackles different grass lengths and a wide range of gardening and trimming tasks. It’s easy to store and comfortable to manoeuvre around the garden with ergonomic and collapsible handles. This 20% discount is small but we expect it to drop further during the full event.

BLACK+DECKER String Grass Trimmer: £147.77 , £90 at Amazon

Get 39% off the BLACK+DECKER String Grass Trimmer in this Prime Day deal. Powered by a 2.0Ah lithium ion battery, this trimmer is cordless and super easy to use, move around and store.

Expandable Garden Hose: £35.99 , £32.99 at Amazon

Water your lawn and fill up paddling pools with this Expandable Garden Hose. It quickly expands up to 50 feet so it can reach the full length of your garden and further. This garden hose is also lightweight, durable, rustproof and leakproof, and is suited to all garden lengths and types.

SUNMER Parasol Garden Umbrella: £89.99 , £59.99 at Amazon

Shade yourself and your garden during the summer months with £30 off the SUNMER Parasol Garden Umbrella. This 33% off discount is available on both ash grey and green colours.

What to expect from Prime Day Garden deals 2023

(Image credit: Amazon)

Our first prediction is on barbecues and outdoor dining. Barbecues are garden essentials during the summertime so if you need a new one, we expect to see huge discounts on well-known brands, hopefully with £200-£300 cut off the original price. We’d like to see a mix of gas and charcoal powered options as well as smokers, grills and accessories like skewers and tongs.

Outdoor pizza ovens have also been having a moment recently with price cuts on the popular brand, Ooni. We hope to see Ooni and other brands in the Prime Day sale, including must-haves to power them like wood pellets and gas cylinders. Other outdoor dining equipment we hope to see are camping cookware including the best camping stoves .

Our next prediction is on gardening equipment to keep your garden clean, tidy and trimmed to perfection. Lawnmowers are bound to be included in the sale and we’ve already seen discounts on popular models from Bosch in the early deals. Other DIY and garden maintenance tools we expect to see are trimmers, secateurs, shears and drills. No matter the size or style of your garden, we expect to see discounted garden furniture in the Prime Day sale. In the early deals, we’ve seen tons of offers on garden umbrellas, patio sets, hammocks and décor like sculptures and statues.

The Prime Day sale is always popular for items that people need to stock up on, like dishwasher tablets and soap powder. For the garden, we predict there to be lots of price cuts on garden essentials like weed killer, bulbs and seeds, bird food and water sprayers. Brands we hope to see in the Prime Day sale are Bosch, Kärcher, Hyundai, Gtech, Weber, Sunnydays, Gardena, Miracle-Gro and Keter.

If you're looking to update your outdoor area, check out our guides on the best cordless lawn mower, the best barbecue and the best garden tools before you shop the sale.