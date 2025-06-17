Amazon Prime Day 2025 dates revealed and it's easily the biggest event yet

Quick Summary This year's Amazon Prime Day is taking place on 8 - 11 July 2025. It's an extended, bumper event this year – and remember, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the biggest deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has been announced and at this rate it'll have to have a name change. That's because what started out as a day of deals is now almost an entire week.

This year's event runs from 8 to 11 July – a full four days of big bargains across Amazon in many regions. And as is traditional, there will be many massive deals to be had on tech, beauty, home, lifestyle and active products.

Amazon itself has highlighted Bose, De' Longhi, Dyson, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja and Sonos as brands that will be taking part.

There will naturally be big discounts on Amazon's own devices too.

How to get the Amazon Prime Day discounts

Unlike Black Friday, which is a more general sales period where many retailers take part, Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon's online stores. It is also exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

That means you'll have to sign up for Amazon Prime in your respective country before you can make use of the best deals. Thankfully though, if you're not a subscriber already, you get a 30-day free trial period so can snag all the bargains you want and then decide if you want to continue with your membership or cancel.

So, if you sign up anytime from now to 7 July, you'll make sure you can get the best prices across Amazon's sale. And you won't have to pay a penny more until the free month is up.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime costs £95 / $139 / AU$79 / €89.90 for yearly membership, with monthly payment options available too.

The benefits depend on your location but generally include access to major sales periods like this one, free next day delivery, free Kindle books, a Prime Video subscription, and plenty more.

Will other retailers take part in Prime Day?

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, but many other retailers tend to have similar sales running at the same time. That can sometimes mean that some products are available for cheaper elsewhere.

We here at T3 will be scanning for the best deals throughout Prime Day, not just on Amazon but from other sources too. We'll let you know of every big bargain we find.

There will also likely be some amazing deals on products leading up to Prime Day too, so we'll let you know about those as well.

Streaming devices often get some of the biggest discounts, so keep an eye out.