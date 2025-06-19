I can’t believe the Beats Studio Pro are this cheap ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The cats out the bag for Amazon Prime Day; from the 8-11 July, the retail giant will be offering massive savings across tech, beauty, homeware, wearables and more. However, as with every Prime Day, deals will start rolling in early – just like this Beats Studio Pro bargain.

I was pretty shocked at just how good this early offering is. Right now, you can pick up the noise-cancelling wireless headphones for just $179.95 – that’s a massive 49% off their original $349.99 price tag. That’s a stellar deal! Especially as Prime Day is still weeks away. It's also on a variety of colourways too, so if black is a little too boring, you’ve got plenty to choose from.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179.95 at Amazon These headphones are expertly built, deliver impressive sound quality, and feature a foldable design that makes them easy to carry. Grab them for 49% off now at Amazon!

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are tuned for listeners who love vibrant, high-energy music, offering punchy treble and deep base. In our review, our tester said their fit is comfortable, with soft, leather-like-feel ear cushions, which also deliver decent passive noise cancelling and active noise cancelling. Also, their foldable design adds to their portability, making them a great companion for travel and life on the go.

As I mentioned earlier, deals often roll in before Prime Day, but I've never spotted such a cheap deal this early before the big shopping event. So, if a new pair of headphones is what you need, then I wouldn't wait until July – grab this bargain while you can!