I can’t believe the Beats Studio Pro are this cheap ahead of Amazon Prime Day
They currently have a whopping 49% off, so why wait till the July sale?
The cats out the bag for Amazon Prime Day; from the 8-11 July, the retail giant will be offering massive savings across tech, beauty, homeware, wearables and more. However, as with every Prime Day, deals will start rolling in early – just like this Beats Studio Pro bargain.
I was pretty shocked at just how good this early offering is. Right now, you can pick up the noise-cancelling wireless headphones for just $179.95 – that’s a massive 49% off their original $349.99 price tag. That’s a stellar deal! Especially as Prime Day is still weeks away. It's also on a variety of colourways too, so if black is a little too boring, you’ve got plenty to choose from.
These headphones are expertly built, deliver impressive sound quality, and feature a foldable design that makes them easy to carry. Grab them for 49% off now at Amazon!
The Beats Studio Pro headphones are tuned for listeners who love vibrant, high-energy music, offering punchy treble and deep base. In our review, our tester said their fit is comfortable, with soft, leather-like-feel ear cushions, which also deliver decent passive noise cancelling and active noise cancelling. Also, their foldable design adds to their portability, making them a great companion for travel and life on the go.
As I mentioned earlier, deals often roll in before Prime Day, but I've never spotted such a cheap deal this early before the big shopping event. So, if a new pair of headphones is what you need, then I wouldn't wait until July – grab this bargain while you can!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
