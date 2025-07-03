Don’t wait for Prime Day – this five-star GoPro has had its price slashed

Amazon Prime Day is next week (8-11th July), where there’ll be bargains on tech, wearables and homeware. But we’re already spotting plenty of early offerings, like this fantastic GoPro deal – so why hang about till the sale?

Right now, you can pick up the GoPro Hero 12 Black for either £246.51 (UK) – saving you 38% off – or $279 (US) – saving you 25% off – which is a significant saving off its £399.99/$369.99 price tag. Even though it’s not the latest GoPro (there’s the Hero 13 Black), we still think the Hero 12 Black remains the best GoPro out there that money can buy, which is why we gave it a five-star review .

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £246.51 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 12 Black delivers 5.3K video at 60fps, 27MP photos, and advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. Waterproof to 10 meters, it features a front-facing LCD, improved battery life, and wireless audio support. Compact yet powerful, it's perfect for capturing adventures with professional-quality footage in any environment.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $369.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 12 Black captures stunning 5.3K video at 60fps and 27MP photos, powered by advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization for ultra-smooth footage. Built to withstand the elements, it’s waterproof up to 10 meters and features a front-facing LCD, extended battery life, and support for wireless audio. Compact and rugged, it’s the ideal companion for recording high-quality adventures anywhere.

Just like the GoPro Hero 13 Black, the GoPro Hero 12 Black can record 5.3K video at 60fps, while its 27MP photo capability ensures you can snap breathtaking stills, even in fast-paced environments.

The Hero 12 Black stands out thanks to its cutting-edge HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, which delivers impressively steady footage – even during high-impact activities like skiing, mountain biking, or diving. Built to handle the elements, it’s waterproof down to 10 meters, making it a reliable companion for underwater exploration and rugged outdoor use.

A front-facing LCD makes it easy to frame shots or vlog on the go, while the upgraded battery extends recording time for uninterrupted sessions. For superior sound, the camera supports wireless audio via Bluetooth mics—an uncommon feature in the action cam space. Plus, with seamless integration into the GoPro Quik app, editing and sharing your content is fast and hassle-free.