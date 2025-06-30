Best cheap Insta360 deals for June 2025

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015, Insta360 has steadily disrupted the action and 360-degree camera space, injecting AI flair, modularity, and creative freedom into every frame.

Today, the brand’s lineup spans some of the best action cameras, from ultra-compact wearable cams to pro-grade 8K shooters, all boasting top-tier stabilisation, waterproofing, intuitive touchscreens, and clever features powered by Insta360’s own chips.

At the top of the range is the X5, a flagship 360° camera with dual 1/1.28-inch sensors, swappable lenses, and unbeatable low-light performance thanks to PureVideo mode. If you don’t need interchangeable lenses, the X4 still delivers stunning 8K 360 footage and improved battery life.

Prefer a more traditional action cam? The Ace Pro 2 shoots cinematic 8K video with Leica optics, dual-chip processing, and a flip-up screen, making it perfect for vloggers. Its predecessor, the Ace Pro, remains a powerful and more affordable option for creators.

Then there’s the GO 3S, a tiny, magnetic, 4K-capable camera that’s ideal for hands-free content and POV shots.

Insta360 frequently discounts its lineup, especially around major shopping events, and often bundles accessories with its cameras.

Insta360 X5

The Insta360 X5 sets a new benchmark for 360° action cameras. With razor‑sharp 8K footage and a significantly larger 1/1.28‑inch sensor, it delivers breathtaking image clarity and low‑light performance. You can enjoy the AI‑powered InstaFrame feature for seamless, simultaneous flat and 360° video capture, smart auto edits, and next‑level battery lif, and more.

Read our full Insta360 X5 review.

Insta360 X4

The Insta360 X4 is an exceptional 360° action camera that pushes boundaries with its sharp 8K video at 30fps, buttery-smooth 4K slow motion at 100fps, and detailed 72MP stills. It’s rugged, waterproof, and features a larger 2.5-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen that makes navigating settings a breeze. Battery life sees a major boost (up to 135 minutes) while gesture controls and voice commands add extra convenience on the move.

Read our full Insta360 X4 review.

Insta360 GO 3S

The Insta360 GO 3S packs 4K video in an ultra‑compact, magnetic body, offering dazzling image quality and fun modes like Interval Video and MegaView. Its rugged IPX8 waterproofing to 10 m, responsive gesture controls, and touchscreen-equipped Action Pod make it a creative, pocket‑sized powerhouse for hands‑free storytelling.

Read our full Insta360 GO 3S review.

Insta360 GO 3

The Insta360 GO 3 is a creative’s dream in a thumb‑sized package. Magnetic mounting and the new Action Pod offer flexible POV and traditional formats. It shoots smooth 2.7 K video with FlowState stabilisation, delivers auto timelapse and loop modes, and packs excellent battery life; truly versatile, intuitive, and fun.

Read our full Insta360 GO 3 review.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 elevates traditional action shooting with stunning 8K video, dual‑chip processing, and exceptional low‑light clarity. Rugged and waterproof, it boasts improved audio (with wind guard and external mic support), fast charging, long battery life, and a flip‑up screen.

Read our full Insta360 Ace Pro 2 review.

Insta360 Ace Pro

The Insta360 Ace Pro is a hybrid vlogging-action cam that nails versatility with its Leica-engineered wide-angle lens and robust flip‑up screen. It delivers crisp, detailed 4K60 footage, top-tier stabilisation, solid battery life, fast charging, and durable waterproof design, ideal for creators seeking quality, flexibility, and rugged performance.

Read our full Insta360 Ace Pro review.