GoPro confirms one crucial feature of its upcoming Max 2 action camera

GoPro still hasn't confirmed the release date of its upcoming 360° action camera, the Max 2, but the brand is continuously teasing the upcoming model on social media.

In its latest Instagram post, we see what looks like the Max 2 on the ground with its lens broken. Then, a person picks up the camera and replaces the lens with a fresh set.

The lack of repairability of 360-degree action camera lenses has long been an issue for fans of this type of recording device.

360° cams feature two camera units located on each side, with the lens 'bulging out' of the case for broader recording angles.

These protruding units are more susceptible to damage, especially in extreme use cases, like when used on a motorbike or mountain bike.

Historically, if the lens got scratched/damaged, you had to replace the whole camera. Not anymore!

The GoPro Max 2 isn't the first camera to roll out this feature. The Insta360 X5 not only has replaceable lenses, but the brand has also recently announced ND filters for its flagship 360° camera.

8K video + better stabilisation

We don't know much about the upcoming GoPro Max 2 – at least officially.

Early leaks suggest a likely 8K resolution – or possibly up to 9.3K video – leveraging sensors from the Hero Black 13.

We also wouldn't be surprised to see improved frame rates over the original Max’s 5.6K/30 fps.

Plus, enhanced in-camera stabilisation and AI-based reframing/object tracking are almost a given, similar to features in the Quik app.

Coming to a dirt track near you soon

All eyes are on GoPro, as both Insta360 and now DJI have their own 360-degree cameras.

The latter just launched the DJI OSMO 360, the company's first 360° cam, with enhanced low-light performance and built-in storage.

Funnily enough, a common criticism about the OSMO 360 is the lack of a replaceable lens.

We're expecting to see the Max 2 to be revealed in late August/ early September, alongside the latest iteration of the brand's flagship model, the HERO Black14.