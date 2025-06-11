Got an Insta360 camera? Your footage is about to look unreal on Apple Vision Pro

Insta360 just announced that two of its best action cameras, the Insta360 X5 and Ace Pro 2, will soon support native playback on the Apple Vision Pro, thanks to a new video profile coming in visionOS 26.

That means your epic mountain rides and skydives (or home cooking videos) could soon look like you're right back in the moment with no extra software or fiddly conversions required.

The bombshell announcement was made during Apple WWDC 2025, the company's developer conference, offering a sneak peek of upcoming software changes.

The update adds support for a new QuickTime format called Apple Projected Media Profile (APMP), which is designed to handle immersive content like 360-degree video and wide field-of-view footage.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

That’s a big win for creators already filming with Insta360’s latest gear, and a promising sign for Vision Pro’s future as a content consumption platform, not just a productivity showpiece.

"Apple’s support for native playback of 360-degree and wide field-of-view video on Apple Vision Pro is a game changer," said Max Richter, VP of Marketing at Insta360.

"Soon, with visionOS 26, you’ll be able to relive these awesome moments from Insta360 X5 and Ace Pro 2 like you’re there all over again."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you care?

The X5 is the company’s most powerful 360-degree camera yet. It can capture ultra-detailed spherical footage with seamless stitching and plenty of dynamic range, ideal for immersive travel content or VR storytelling.

Meanwhile, the Ace Pro 2 is the brand's go-anywhere action camera co-engineered with Leica, built for shooting crisp 4K video in everything from high-speed chases to underwater adventures.

This Vision Pro update means all that footage will finally have a true native home in Apple’s headset, giving users a "you are there" experience without needing third-party apps or weird workarounds.

The brand was the first 360 camera to be stocked in Apple Stores back in 2018, and recently launched its Flow 2 Pro gimbal with support for Apple’s DockKit framework.

This new announcement suggests even more spatial video support could be on the way, especially with Apple pushing immersive media hard across its ecosystem.

Head over to Insta360 to check out the cameras, or to Apple to learn more about VisionOS.