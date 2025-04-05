GoPro, the brand that made action cameras cool, is struggling to stay in the frame

GoPro isn’t dead. Far from it. But something’s definitely off at the once unstoppable action camera brand. If you’ve been wondering why GoPro cameras feel a little less relevant these days, you're not alone – and the story behind the company’s current situation is more complicated than just "smartphones got better."

GoPro’s founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, recently made headlines after waiving his $850,000 annual salary in a bid to help the company save money. It’s a symbolic move, sure, but one that underscores a much larger issue. In 2024, GoPro’s revenue dropped by 20%, the company posted a net loss of over $432 million, and its market cap shrank from $1.6 billion in 2021 to $115 million in 2025.

So what happened? One word: competition. While the company was busy refining its HERO series for pros – adding pro-grade features like HLG and timecode support to its flagship GoPro HERO 13 Black – rivals like Insta360 and DJI were quietly capturing a whole new audience.

These brands weren’t just chasing action sports; they were appealing to everyday creators, the weekend vloggers, the people filming their kids or holidays. And the products they launched – think Insta360 GO 3S or DJI Osmo Action 5 – were smaller, smarter, and more versatile for casual users.

The latest GoPro HERO, albeit well received by media and fans, joined the party a bit late. Insta360’s small GO series is smaller, and the newest iteration can shoot in 4K, sapping market share away from the new dinky GoPro. Unless you love the San Mateo-based brand, you might think twice before buying the HERO.

GoPro’s marketing might also be an issue. It still leans hard into its extreme sports heritage, but in 2025, that’s a limiting image. Most people aren’t leaping out of helicopters or surfing 40-foot waves. They’re just looking for a camera that’s rugged, reliable, and doesn’t require a Red Bull sponsorship to use. That disconnect – between what GoPro shows and how most people actually use their products – is a part of the problem.

Another challenge is the prevalence of smartphone cameras. For many people, phones have eaten into the ‘why buy a GoPro?’ equation. Modern smartphones have excellent cameras and stabilisation; you can clip them into a holder if you need a makeshift action setup. Unless you really need a durable, mountable, ultra-wide cam for wild environments, a GoPro starts to look like a luxury, not a necessity, especially at the price the Black series is sold for.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. GoPro is still a hugely recognisable brand. It has a loyal following, solid hardware, and a name that’s practically a verb. It’s bounced back before – remember the post-Karma drone crash? The company doubled down on subscription services, trimmed costs, and got leaner and meaner. That same resilience could see it through again.

Is there a way out?

The question now is what comes next. If GoPro wants to survive and thrive, it needs to pivot. It needs a more diverse product range – something for creators just starting out, not just pros with post-production workflows. Each new HERO release needs at least one must-have feature, not just minor software tweaks.

There are two ways to go about this. One is Insta360’s way of churning out new products with flashy features (e.g. double AI chip, 8K max video resolution, Leica lens, etc.) and accessories (see also: Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle) like there is no tomorrow. The company also often has sales events, keeping the brand relevant and in the news.

GoPro can also follow DJI and build a complete content creation lineup, from drones to power stations, instead of focusing on action cameras alone, Admittedly, this might be a tricky proposition for a company that’s already bleeding resources, but slapping the GoPro branding on new products might provide the much-needed novelty to make them stand out in a crowded market.

Other options include GoPro selling its IP to other companies who are struggling to enter the action camera market, such as Nikon or Canon. Having an imagining juggernaut partner or parent company might help future-proof the brand. This might not be the best option, seeing what happened to Pebble when it was acquired by Fitbit and to Titbit when Google bought it, but it certainly is a possibility.

GoPro isn’t gone yet. But it is at a crossroads. With better marketing, clearer product segmentation, and a real push to reconnect with content creators beyond the action sports niche, there’s still time to make a comeback.

I, for one, would be sad to see the brand disappear into obscurity, even though I have no issues with Insta360 or DJI action cameras. GoPros have a unique feel, and their image processing is second to none. However, the brand will need to find a way to win customers' hearts and wallets, and soon.