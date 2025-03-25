This Insta360 accessory turns your action camera into a full-fledged DSLR for only $84.99

Move over GoPro; there’s a new bundle in town that wants to make your action camera feel like a Leica-toting street photographer’s dream.

Insta360 just pulled the wraps off its new Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle, and it’s a handsome bit of kit designed to give your pocket-sized powerhouse some serious big-camera swagger.

At the heart of the bundle is the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, an action camera already co-engineered with Leica and boasting an 8K sensor, dual AI chips, and that signature Leica colour profile for cinematic footage straight out of the camera.

It’s got all the bells and whistles: 8K30fps, Active HDR at 4K60, a dedicated PureVideo mode for low light, and a flip-up 2.5" touchscreen so you can frame shots from all angles.

But what turns this bundle into something really interesting is the Xplorer Grip Kit, a rugged, metal-wrapped makeover that transforms the humble action cam into something that wouldn’t look out of place in a Brooklyn café photography meetup.

The Grip adds comfort, the Utility Frame adds protection and mount options (hello, cold shoe for your mic or light), and the Cold Shoe Shutter Button? That’s a vintage-inspired cherry on top: clicky, tactile, and oh-so-retro.

There’s also a Decorative Cold Shoe Cap in red to spice things up (and protect your mount), plus a Wrist Strap to keep your rig safe while you’re shooting on the move. Basically, it’s all the DSLR vibes, minus the DSLR bulk.

Retailing at $459.99 and available from today, 25 March at Insta360, the bundle includes everything you need to go from zero to street photography hero.

Want extra juice? Opt for the $479.99 dual battery bundle instead. Already rocking an Ace Pro 2? You can grab the Xplorer Grip Kit on its own for $84.99.