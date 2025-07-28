Eight Sleep upgrades its smart mattress with cooling mode to help combat hot flashes

QUICK SUMMARY Eight Sleep has added a new feature to its Pod sleep system to help combat menopausal hot flashes and night sweats. The Hot Flash mode is available through the Eight Sleep app.

Eight Sleep has just upgraded its smart sleep system with its new cooling feature that’s designed to help women with menopause. The Hot Flash mode has been clinically tested and proven to help combat night sweats and hot flashes, and it might be its most responsive cooling feature yet.

Many of the best mattresses are being upgraded with smart technology. For example, mattress manufacturers are producing adjustable bed bases that help automatically change your body’s sleep position to stop you from snoring.

But no brand has invested in smart sleep tech more than Eight Sleep. Its Pod sleep system includes a hub, base and cover that are engineered to help you get the best night’s sleep – we gave it five stars in our Eight Sleep Pod 4 review . Now, Eight Sleep is focusing more on its cooling features with the introduction of a new mode.

The Hot Flash mode is now available on Eight Sleep Pods via its app. The new mode is designed for women experiencing menopause, particularly hot flashes and night sweats. From members' feedback, Eight Sleep noticed many women found the Pod to help reduce hot flashes, but that they wanted the system to cool down faster when a hot flash came on, and to return to a comfortable sleep temperature when it was over.

That’s how the Hot Flash mode was invented. While the Eight Sleep Pod is one of the best cooling mattresses you can find, the Hot Flash mode offers a much faster cooldown and targeted cooling over a period of time to help with unexpected rise in body temperatures.

Once the hot flash is over and the Pod monitors your body’s drop in temperature, it will gradually return to a normal sleep temperature so you can fall back to sleep more easily. The Hot Flash mode can be activated manually with the app, or you can tap the buttons on the side of the Pod.

Following the feature trial, Eight Sleep conducted a two week study to test the new Hot Flash mode. The Eight Sleep clinical team analysed data from over 1,200 menopausal women who slept on the Pod, and they found 78% of those who used the Hot Flash mode said it was more effective than other hot flash solutions, with 8 out of 10 women feeling relief within just 10 minutes.

A cooling night’s sleep is all anyone is looking for at the moment with the current heatwaves, so the Hot Flash mode is definitely something that everyone can take advantage of. But if you’re dealing with menopause, this new mode from Eight Sleep can drastically improve your sleep and help maintain your internal temperature.

The new Hot Flash mode is available to try now on Eight Sleep Pods.