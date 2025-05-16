This smart thermostat could be the key to managing your air conditioning this summer

As we enter the summer months, the weather is finally warming up which means everyone will be looking at ways to cool down – there’s just no winning sometimes, is there?! Even more so, fans and air conditioners can ramp up costs if you run them for ‘too long’ – but this climate tech start-up has come up with a solution.

Smart home brand, Boldr is focused on developing products that help users save energy while providing customisable heating and cooling to your home. Currently, the brand has two products on offer, the Kelvin, a smart infrared heater and the Klima, a smart thermostat – although it doesn’t work in the way you might think.

When you think of the best smart thermostats , you probably think of a device that connects to your boilers or radiators, and allows you remote access to your heating. While this is the case, many people overlook that smart thermostats can also be used to cool down your home, and the Boldr Klima takes this one step further.

Instead of connecting to your heating system, the Boldr Klima is a smart controller and thermostat that connects to your air conditioning unit. Compatible with mini split, window and room AC units, Klima allows you to better control the temperature in your home with the Boldr app.

What’s most impressive about the Klima is that it works with any brand of air conditioner that you own, including models from LG, Samsung, Haier, Daiken and more. It also works with any ‘age’ air conditioner, so if you have an AC unit that’s been around since the dawn of time, chances are Klima can still work with it.

(Image credit: Boldr)

Boldr claims that the Klima is easy to install and can be set up in less than three minutes. Once connected to the Boldr app, you can unlock many smart features so you can turn your air conditioner into a smart device.

The Boldr app allows you to customise your home’s climate with automations and schedules. Similar to a traditional thermostat, the Klima offers smart scheduling where you can customise different temperatures in each room and at different times of the day – and as the app is on your phone, you can do this from wherever you are.

Alongside cooling, the Klima is designed to help keep your energy costs and usage down. Its Comfort Zone feature is particularly impressive, as it helps avoid overcooling or overheating in a room by measuring its temperature at the thermostat’s level. This allows for more accurate cooling and doesn’t overwork your AC unit so you’re not paying ridiculously priced bills.

Klima also has a geo sensing feature where it automatically switches off your air conditioner when everyone has left the house to save costs. It can also pick up where it left off when someone enters the home. All this cost and energy monitoring can be viewed in the Boldr app so you can see what you’re using and spending.

The Boldr Klima is one of the first smart thermostats I’ve seen to connect to your air conditioner, and now that summer is on the horizon, it’s definitely a gadget that’s worth a place in your home. It could be the answer to all your overheating problems if a UK heatwave is anything to come by.