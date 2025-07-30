What is the best type of fan to battle the UK heatwaves?

The UK is facing more frequent and intense heatwaves, exemplified by the extreme heat over the past few months of 2025, with very high temperatures in London and many other parts of the country.

When it's too hot to sleep, work, study, and generally just live, having the best fan is more than an accessory – it's a crucial survival tool that can make all the difference and cut room temperatures by multiple degrees.

But with so many types of fans available, from tower to portable to purifying, which is actually the best to cool you down and manage a UK heatwave? I'm taking a look at some of the main options, like the Meaco Sefte 10” Air Circulator.

For many people, having air conditioning – and even a portable AC unit – isn't realistic, and so a quality fan is the next best thing. Let's dive in.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Why are UK homes so hot?

If you’ve ever felt like your home turns into a greenhouse the moment the sun comes out, you’re not imagining it. Most UK houses are built to trap warmth – great news in winter, not so helpful during a 30°C heatwave.

Double glazing, loft insulation, and solid brickwork all do a brilliant job of keeping heat in, but there’s usually not much in the way of ventilation to let it escape.

Add in smaller windows, limited shading, and the occasional London flat with a single fan shared between two rooms, and you’ve got a recipe for sweaty evenings and sleepless nights.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike countries where air conditioning is the norm, most UK homes rely entirely on fans to make things bearable. But not all fans are created equal – if your current one just pushes around hot air without offering any real relief, it might be time to upgrade to something more powerful, targeted, and versatile.

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

What types of fans are available?

When it comes to beating the heat, not all fans go about it the same way. From towering air blasters to pint-sized desk units, the right fan for you depends on your space, budget, and how much cooling power you actually need.

Tower fans are a popular pick for a reason. Tall, slim, and designed to tuck neatly into corners, they tend to offer wide airflow coverage with multiple speed settings and oscillation. The Dreo 42-inch Tower Fan is a great example – powerful, quiet, and smart-enabled for easy controls.

Air circulators and pedestal fans, like the MeacoFan 1056 or more compact SEFTE 10”, focus less on cooling a specific spot and more on shifting the whole room’s air. They’re surprisingly efficient, especially in stuffy bedrooms or living rooms.

Desk or table fans – such as the Duux Globe or Honeywell TurboForce – are ideal for personal cooling. Whether you’re working from home or trying to sleep, these compact fans can deliver a direct breeze without taking over your space.

On top of these categories, there are the more versatile options. The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a portable, battery-powered fan that works just as well indoors as it does on a sweltering balcony – and the optional misting mode adds a refreshing edge.

On the premium end, air purifying fans like the Dyson Pure Cool or Pure Cool Me combine decent airflow with HEPA filtration, helping clear pollen, dust, and pet dander from your space. Plus, they have the signature Dyson design.

(Image credit: Meaco)

What to look for in a heatwave fan

Not every fan is cut out for the kind of hot, heavy air we get during UK heatwaves.

When the temperature indoors hits the high 20s and your windows are doing more harm than good, you need a fan that does more than just shuffle warm air around the room.

Airflow strength – look for models with high circulation rates or multiple speed settings, so you can dial up the breeze when things get intense.

– look for models with high circulation rates or multiple speed settings, so you can dial up the breeze when things get intense. Oscillation and tilt help spread the cool air more evenly, especially in awkwardly shaped rooms. For bedrooms, noise levels matter – under 50 decibels is ideal if you want to stay cool without being kept awake.

help spread the cool air more evenly, especially in awkwardly shaped rooms. For bedrooms, noise levels matter – under 50 decibels is ideal if you want to stay cool without being kept awake. Energy efficiency is worth considering too, especially if you plan to run the fan all day. Some models, like the MeacoFan SEFTE 10”, are designed to keep bills low even during constant use.

is worth considering too, especially if you plan to run the fan all day. Some models, like the MeacoFan SEFTE 10”, are designed to keep bills low even during constant use. Portability. The Shark FlexBreeze is brilliant in this regard – not only can you take it from the lounge to the garden without a tangle of cables, but the misting mode genuinely adds a cooling effect, especially when used up close on sticky afternoons.

(Image credit: Shark)

The best heatwave fan models right now

There are a lot of fans on the market, but only a few stand out when it comes to handling a proper UK heatwave. These top picks from our expert testers that all bring something different to the table – whether it’s power, portability, or whisper-quiet operation.

Dreo 42-inch Tower Fan: A tall, slim tower fan that punches above its weight, the Dreo offers impressive airflow and wide oscillation, making it ideal for living rooms or shared spaces. The smart controls and app integration are a nice bonus.

MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator: Frequently named one of the best all-rounders, the 1056 is powerful, energy-efficient, and impressively quiet. It’s great for bedrooms.

MeacoFan SEFTE 10”: Like the 1056, the 10" model is a more compact take on Meaco’s air circulation tech that still manages to shift plenty of air and takes up minimal space – ideal for smaller rooms or desks.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: One of the most versatile options around, this fan can be used with or without its base, indoors or out, plugged in or running on battery, and the misting mode isn’t a gimmick.

Dyson Pure Cool: If you want cooling and cleaner air in one, the Dyson Pure Cool is a stylish, high-end option. It’s not cheap, but it filters out pollutants while circulating air effectively across a room.

Honeywell TurboForce Power Fan: An affordable option that doesn’t hold back. Despite its compact size, this budget fan delivers serious airflow, making it a strong contender if you’re after maximum breeze without breaking the bank, or want an additional fan in your room.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Which type of fan should you buy?

Choosing the right fan isn’t just about size or price – it’s about how you want to use it when the temperature spikes.

If you need something to cool down a large living room, tower fans are a solid choice. They’re slim, stylish, and move plenty of air with wide oscillation, making them ideal for shared spaces.

For bedrooms, air circulators come into their own. They’re quieter, more efficient, and designed to keep air moving throughout the room rather than just blasting it in one direction.

If you’re short on space or just want something for personal use, desk and table fans are compact but surprisingly powerful. Some are designed with work-from-home setups in mind, while others, like turbo fans, are built for brute-force cooling in smaller areas.

Want something more flexible? Portable and misting fans offer cooling you can take outside or move between rooms – ideal during stuffy afternoons or sticky nights. And if clean air matters as much as cool air, purifying fans add HEPA filtration to the mix.

In short: airflow matters most, and the best fan for you is the one that fits your space, lifestyle, and the way you handle the heat.