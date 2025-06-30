The viral fan everyone’s talking about is currently discounted on Amazon

It’s no secret the whole country is melting right now, so the best fans and portable air con units are flying off shelves – if they’re not already sold out. However, if you’ve noticed one particular fan popping up all over your social feeds lately, you’re definitely not imagining it.

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan is a relatively new release, and it’s already become hugely popular. That’s largely thanks to SharkNinja’s clever move of partnering with smaller influencers to build buzz, and let me tell you, it’s working.

With Prime Day just around the corner, I spotted that the fan is currently discounted on Amazon, meaning you can grab it for under £100 right now.

For starters, the FlexBreeze HydroGo features five fan speeds and a built-in misting system – which is the main reason why everyone loves it. It weighs just under 5lb but still packs a serious punch, pushing air up to 70ft whilst staying whisper-quiet.

It's also cordless, meaning you can literally take it anywhere. It runs for up to 12 hours on a single charge, or you can plug it in if needed. It’s also weather-resistant with an IPX5 rating, so entirely designed for the outdoors.

If you're interested in finding out more, take a look at our full review – it got five stars!