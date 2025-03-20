Shark's new portable fan will cover you in a cooling mist for an on-the-go spa experience

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the FlexBreeze HydroGo – a sleek, portable fan combining powerful airflow with innovative misting technology. Weighing just 2.3kg, it offers five fan speeds, up to 12 hours of cooling, and 70 feet of airflow. It's available in multiple colours and retails for $249.99 (around £220) via Shark's US online store, with a global launch expected before summer.

Shark has long been a trailblazer in the world of the best fans, especially when it comes to its range of powerful cooling features. The brand has added a number of models to its portfolio, but that doesn't mean it's slowing down anytime soon.

The FlexBreeze HydroGo is its latest masterpiece, combining powerful airflow with innovative misting technology – all packed into a sleek, ultra-portable design that weighs just 2.3kg. That means it's easy to grab and go wherever you need that refreshing breeze.

Before we get onto the misting magic, this isn’t Shark's first rodeo when it comes to clever cooling features. Launched just last year, the FlexBreeze Fan came complete with an InstaCool misting attachment to provide a cooling waft of moisture when conditions allow it. It clearly went down well with consumers, and now Shark has brought it back with the new model.

(Image credit: Shark)

The FlexBreeze HydroGo offers five fan speeds, giving users up to 12 hours of cooling on a single charge. Despite its compact design, it delivers an impressive 70 feet of airflow at its highest setting and features a built-in handle for easy portability.

When it comes to misting, Shark has taken things up a notch. Instead of the previous model's attachment-based system, the FlexBreeze HydroGo introduces a removable Pro Mist Tank. Users can keep the tank connected to the tabletop fan or detach it for portable misting – no pedestal required. Users can also choose between consistent or interval mist modes, and even add ice for an extra-cool burst of refreshment.

The FlexBreeze HydroGo is available in versatile neutrals like Dove and Charcoal, along with vibrant shades such as Quartz Pink, Honeydew Green, Glacier Blue and Lavender.

With a retail price of $249.99 (around £220), the FlexBreeze HydroGo is currently available from Shark's US online store. However, a global launch is expected before summer, so stay tuned!