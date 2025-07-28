I rolled my eyes at this smart kitchen gadget – now I’m telling everyone about it

QUICK SUMMARY Ecozy has launched the world’s first smart ice and water dispenser, featuring a premium design, app control and self-cleaning. Available on Amazon for $599.99 or around £450, but buyers can use an exclusive code to get 10% off.

There must be something in the air right now, because kitchen gadgets are getting weirder, cooler, and a lot more fun. From the Bartsesian Cocktail Maker to the Ninja SLUSHi, drink-making gadgets are having a moment – and now there’s a new one that might just earn a permanent spot on my wishlist.

Now, I’ve always rolled my eyes at water dispensers. I figured a classic Brita jug would do the job just fine, but this new launch has actually caught my attention.

Ecozy has just released the world’s first smart ice and water dispenser, and it’s packed with features that make it surprisingly fun to use, but also super practical and hygienic – something I didn’t think I’d ever say about an ice maker.

(Image credit: Ecozy)

It features a full-colour smart touchscreen, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via an app. It works by producing clean, filtered ice or water at the push of a button, which means there's less chance of contamination. Ecozy describes the ice as "soft, chewable and slow-melting," which, while oddly specific, actually makes sense if you're picky about texture.

On the design front, it’s sleek and minimal with a glossy black finish and a large, easy-to-read display. The interface shows water levels, ice status and any alerts, so you're constantly in the know of what's happening.

(Image credit: Ecozy)

The Ecozy Ice Maker with Water Dispenser is available on Amazon for $599.99 or around £450, but buyers can use the exclusive code UVW4MRLJ to get 10% off, bringing the price down to $539.99. The offer’s only valid from 25th July to 4th August, so if you’re tempted, now’s the time.