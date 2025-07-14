L’OR’s new coffee machine is built specifically for iced coffee lovers

QUICK SUMMARY L’OR has launched the BARISTA Absolu, a pod coffee machine designed to handle both hot and iced drinks. It features a new ‘Enjoy Over Ice’ setting that brews at a lower temperature for better flavour and crema over ice. It's available in three colours – Deep Black, Satin White, Limestone Grey – for £119 on L’OR's website (around $150).

L’OR is already a big name in the world of the best pod coffee machines, but its latest release takes things a step further – this time with a focus on iced coffee. The new L’OR BARISTA Absolu is built for people who want a bit more flexibility from their at-home setup, handling both hot and iced drinks with ease.

Design-wise, it’s modern and minimal, available in Deep Black, Satin White or Limestone Grey. It offers some solid features too, including the ability to make up to 18 different coffee styles, which is quite a range for a pod machine.

It’s priced at £119 (around $150) and available directly from L’OR’s online store.

(Image credit: L'OR)

The Absolu comes with a brand-new feature called ‘Enjoy Over Ice’, which is what sets it apart. It brews at a lower temperature to better suit iced coffee, whilst still pulling a proper shot with a decent crema. It works with L’OR’s usual capsules, and even most Nespresso Original capsules.

To go with it, L’OR has also introduced a new set of Iced BARISTA XXL Capsules, designed specifically for cold drinks. Combined with the ice setting, they make it easier to get that iced coffee fix without leaving home.