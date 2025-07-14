Apple's M5 chip might not debut in a Mac this year – but for good reason

Quick Summary The next-gen M5 chip might not arrive in Macs this year. Instead, reports suggest Apple could debut the processor in its iPad range.

One of the most significant developments in the modern tech arena came when Apple began designing its own in-house processors. The difference between its M-series chip-powered Macs and the previous Intel-powered designs was like night and day, breeding a new generation of enthusiasts.

Since then, we've seen the brand's architecture employed on all manner of devices. That includes just about everything it manufactures these days – iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and more.

Many are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next M-series processor – the M5. But according to a new report by cultofmac, that might not debut in a Mac this year.

Instead, the report suggests it could make its maiden appearance within the iPad Pro model. That's the brand's signature tablet, and has long been a favourite of creatives or those seeking a less cumbersome daily carry.

The fact that the new chip could be arriving in that model feels like a real statement of intent, though. For many years, the gap between the Pro-level iPads and the MacBook range has been growing smaller and smaller, with more users turning to the tablet for intense tasks.

The current generation M4 iPad Pro was also used to debut a new chip, and seeing that happen twice in a row could suggest a change in the perceived hierarchy Apple has. Historically, the brand has championed its MacBooks as the pro-level device for powerhouse tasks, but that's looking like an archaic view these days.

The report suggests that the MacBook lineup will receive the upgrade, but not until early next year. That means the iPad could have a solid few months of being the flagship for the brand.

With only a few months remaining until we'd expect these releases to happen, we'll be keeping a very close eye on other reports and rumours in the coming months.