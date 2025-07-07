This early Prime Day deal from HP looks like a laptop doozy

Amazon Prime Day is finally here – or, technically, it's still a few hours away, since it starts on 8 July. That hasn't stopped some huge tech brands from jumping the gun a little and posting some mega deals, including this very tasty saving from HP.

HP Envy x360 15.6: was £999.99 now £699.99 at Amazon This superb laptop is a true two-in-one thanks to an amazing 360-degree hinge. You can use it for work and play in both laptop and tablet mode, and it's perfect for studying, if you're heading back to school soon.

HP's laptop is a really lovely bit of design – it's got a true 360-degree hinge at its heart, which makes it a two-in-one that works just as well in tablet or laptop modes. It also has more than enough power to excel whether you're aiming for light web browsing or tougher productivity tasks.

An Intel Core i5-1335U processor powers the whole thing, with 8GB of RAM for multitasking, and a 512 GB SSD for all your file storage. That makes this a light and nimble laptop for everyday use, and possibly its biggest strength is battery life that can stretch all the way to 11 hours on a single charge. You won't need to panic if you leave your charger at home, basically.

Its display looks bright and vibrant, meanwhile, at FHD resolution to make sure you don't miss out on any key details, whether you're watching a movie or doing some image editing. It also has sound tuned by the experts at Bang & Olufsen, so it punches well above its weight on that front.

Crucially, with a 30% slice off its price tag, you're getting what's normally a £1,000 laptop for much less, so be sure to grab one while stock lasts if you're in the market for a new machine.