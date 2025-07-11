I instantly improved my Wi-Fi with a Pro mesh system, now you can too with this last minute Prime Day deal
The TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro mesh system has £180 off right now
After years of intermittent Wi-Fi, I found the ideal solution – a Wi-Fi 6E mesh network system.
I have four mesh hubs dotted around my home, connected to a 1 Gbps Virgin Media internet service and I've never had any problems since. That includes throughout my two floor, three bedroom house and in the garden office outside.
Now you can see what I'm talking about yourself, and with £180 off in a last minute Prime Day deal to boot. The TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro system is down to just £329.99 – a mighty 34% off – and as it comes with three Deco units, you should be able to get great Wi-Fi coverage at up to 7200ft².
TP-Link's Wi-Fi 6E system offers tri-band connectivity across 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6Ghz bands, allowing for more stable connectivity for up to 200 devices. Speeds of up to 5,400 Mbps are supported on the network.
Why install a mesh network?
If your single Wi-Fi router doesn't quite reach to all the rooms in your home, you should consider adding a mesh network setup. Unlike Wi-Fi extenders, which connect to the router and transmit their own Wi-Fi signal, each hub in a mesh network works with one another, providing a wider, more blanket signal.
That's because the signals overlap and fills dead spots. You can therefore put mesh units in different rooms and ensure that even in the gaps between them, there's a decent, strong signal.
There are plenty of cheaper mesh network systems out there, but the better the Wi-Fi standard, the faster and more stable your Wi-Fi will potentially be.
The TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro system is Wi-Fi 6E which runs a tri-band tech – 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz and 6Ghz. This allows for overall wireless speeds of up to 5,400 Mbps (depending on the amount of devices connected and the internet connection into the home). It also supports 2.5 Gbps Ethernet wired connectivity.
If you don't need the full three mesh hubs, you can also get a two-pack with 27% off right now – priced at £256.10 in the sale.
