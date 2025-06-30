TP-Link’s new Tapo H500 smart hub could give the Echo Hub a run for its money

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched the Tapo H500, a new Smart HomeBase for better security and device management than before. Priced at £127.99, the Tapo H500 is compatible with cameras, sensors, IoT devices and Matter, with more devices expected to be added later this year.

TP-Link’s smart home brand, Tapo, has just launched its new smart home hub and it could give the Amazon Echo Hub a run for its money. The Tapo H500 is the brand’s first home management system that’s designed for better security and device controls to keep your home connected.

While you can use many of the best smart speakers to control your smart devices, many brands are debuting hubs that are specifically designed to better manage your smart home. The likes of Amazon and Eufy are perfect examples of this, both of which have their own 8-inch touchscreen that act as a smart display and hub system.

Now, Tapo is getting involved with its new Tapo H500 Smart HomeBase. Compared to the Amazon Echo Hub and Eufy Smart Display E10 , the Tapo H500 has more of a speaker-like design and it connects to the Tapo app and smart devices via Wi-Fi.

While it doesn’t come with a screen, the Tapo H500 can be used with your tablet , so you can monitor up to four camera feeds and see an overview of your devices using the tablet version of the Tapo app. Speaking of devices, the Tapo H500 is designed to act as the control centre for your Tapo ecosystem.

(Image credit: Tapo H500)

The Tapo H500 can connect to up to 16 cameras, 64 sensors and IoT devices. It’s also Matter-compatible so you can integrate third-party devices to the Tapo H500, as well. The Smart HomeBase also has 16GB of built-in storage, and it doesn’t require a subscription or monthly payment to store or access your footage.

As AI continues to dominate the smart home market, the Tapo H500 has AI features that work alongside Tapo’s security cameras . This includes enhanced AI detection which recognises people, pets, packages and vehicles, and it visualises individual movements across cameras for multi-camera tracking. To cut down false alarms, the Tapo H500 only sends you important alerts, and if it sees anything suspicious, it has a built-in 110dB siren.

The Tapo H500 is available to buy now for £127.99 at TP-Link . As of writing, US pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet.