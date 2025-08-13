Eufy’s new smart lock has a built-in screen to show who’s at your door – I need it immediately

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy's new FamiLock S3 Max is now available – an all-in-one smart lock that combines palm-vein biometric access, a 2K video doorbell, and a built-in interior screen so you can see who’s at your door before opening it. Available in the US for $399.99 and expected around £300 in the UK, it’s a sleek, secure, and highly versatile upgrade for any smart home.

As many of you probably know, smart locks have never been my go-to smart home gadget. When it comes to home security, I usually lean towards the best video doorbells or smart security cameras, but Eufy’s latest launch is pretty close to changing my mind.

First unveiled at CES 2025, the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max is now officially available, and I think it’s one of the best-designed smart locks I’ve ever seen. Beyond offering a variety of access methods, it features a built-in screen that lets you see exactly who’s on the other side of your door – so no more opening the door without checking first.

The FamiLock S3 Max is available in the US and select online retailers for $399.99. Whilst there’s no official UK or European pricing yet, early listings suggest it could retail for around £300 in the UK when it arrives.

(Image credit: eufy)

This all-in-one smart lock combines palm-vein biometric security, a 2K video doorbell, and a built-in interior screen. Using infrared technology, it scans the unique vein pattern in your palm to unlock in under 0.1 seconds, boasting an accuracy rate of 99.99999%. It can store up to 50 palm profiles locally, so your biometric data never leaves the device.

The integrated 2K HDR wide-angle camera provides a 150° vertical and 180° diagonal field of view, perfect for head-to-toe monitoring, package detection and clear visitor identification – which is pretty impressive for a product that’s first of its kind. Inside, the built-in screen automatically shows the live feed whenever motion is detected, acting like a modern digital peephole.

Power comes from a dual system, featuring a 15,000 mAh rechargeable battery and four AAA batteries as backup, offering 5–12 months of runtime depending on usage. The lock also has 8 GB of onboard storage for motion clips and can operate without a subscription, though it works with Eufy’s HomeBase 3 or optional cloud storage.