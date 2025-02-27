Eufy’s new video smart lock reads palms and unlocks when you wave at it

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched its new FamiLock S3 Max, a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one. It has palm recognition technology, so you can wave at the eufy FamiLock S3 Max and it’ll unlock your door. The eufy FamiLock S3 Max is expected to launch in March and will be priced at $399.99 – UK pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Eufy has just announced its new smart lock – and it could be the only smart security product you’ll ever need. The eufy FamiLock S3 Max is a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one, and it comes with palm vein recognition technology for easier and more accurate unlocking.

Palm recognition technology is the most recent trend that’s been introduced to the best smart locks this year. Research has shown that palm vein recognition is more accurate than fingerprint recognition, mainly because palm veins are deeper in the skin which makes them harder to replicate and forge.

With this in mind, many smart lock brands have adopted palm vein technology, including Philips who announced its palm recognition smart lock last year, while TCL debuted its smart palm-reading lock at CES 2025. Now, eufy is joining the party with its own palm recognition smart lock – but it does so much more than that.

The eufy FamiLock S3 Max is a smart lock with a built-in camera that can view and record visitors. Essentially, it’s a lock, security camera and video doorbell in one device, so it could be the only product you need for your home security.

(Image credit: eufy)

Using sub-palm vein technology, the eufy FamiLock S3 Max has an infrared sensor that detects the unique pattern of blood vessels in your hand to recognise the user and unlock your door. It works with young, old, dirty and sweaty hands, and supports up to 50 different palm prints that are stored locally on the device.

What I think is the most fun about the eufy FamiLock S3 Max is that you can wave at it and it’ll unlock your door! It can recognise prints from a distance away and unlock without any further steps. In addition to waving, the eufy FamiLock S3 Max can also be unlocked via the eufy app, plus it comes with a touchscreen keypad and a physical key.

The eufy FamiLock S3 Max has a wide-angle 2K camera located at the top of the keypad and underneath the sensor. It has a 150-degree vertical head-to-toe view and 180-degree diagonal view, so you can get clear, crisp footage of visitors and deliveries at your door. It also has night vision, dual motion sensors and human detection, as well as a 15,000-mAh rechargeable battery and Matter compatibility.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors