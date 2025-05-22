SwitchBot’s new smart lock has 3D facial recognition that unlocks your door in seconds
SwitchBot announces new smart lock and hub – here’s what you need to know
QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has announced two new smart home products, the Lock Ultra Vision Combo and the Hub 3.
The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo has 3D facial recognition that can unlock your door in as little as one second, while the SwitchBot Hub 3 comes with native Matter support.
SwitchBot has just announced two new smart home products, including its most advanced smart lock yet. Dubbed the world’s first retrofittable smart lock, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo has 3D facial recognition and 18 unlocking methods to get you in the door in seconds.
While SwitchBot is arguably better known for its robot vacuum cleaners and smart blinds, the brand has since expanded into smart security, and its smart locks are seriously impressive. Now, SwitchBot has announced a new smart lock and smart hub to strengthen your home’s security and better your home automation.
Starting off with the new smart lock, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo is a retrofit lock and is made up of the Lock Ultra, Keypad Vision and Hub Mini. It has up to 18 unlocking methods, including semi-conductive fingerprint, app control, voice commands, auto unlock, and – the most exciting – 3D facial recognition.
The 3D facial recognition system has 30,000 infrared points that can recognise your face in seconds. Using the infrared points, it creates high-resolution millimeter level facial maps for identification, and it works reliably in all types of conditions. With security in mind, facial maps are stored and secured locally with an AES-128 bank-level encryption system.
The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo promises fast unlocking, and claims to be 122.2% faster than other models. It comes with four modes – High Speed, Default, Quiet and Night – so you can get in and out your door at whatever speed you like. It also has a three-tier battery system that can last up to 12 months, and it’s compatible with most European and American lock types.
Next up is the SwitchBot Hub 3, SwitchBot’s newest Matter Bridge smart home hub. The SwitchBot Hub 3 was found via a registration with CSA in March, but it mainly explained its new dial-like controls rather than its feature – but we know about them now.
The SwitchBot Hub 3 is designed to integrate with SwitchBot products, streaming TVs and over 100,000 IR device codes to create a full smart home ecosystem. With native Matter support, it can be used to create, edit and activate automations, like increasing the temperature of your thermostat or checking the status of your front door.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new SwitchBot launches are available to pre-order now, with shipping expected in mid-June 2025. The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo is expected to cost £299.99 / $249.99 while the SwitchBot Hub 3 will be priced at £129.99 / $119.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
TP-Link unveils first-ever smart home hub with advanced AI and no subscription fee
It's also Matter-compatible
-
TCL’s new D1 smart lock unlocks in 0.3 seconds using your fingerprint
TCL debuts another smart lock, and it might be its speediest yet
-
Yale upgrades its Assure smart lock with Z-Wave and fingerprint access
Yale’s new smart lock is great for Z-Wave and ADT+ users
-
Huawei unveils smart lock with built-in security camera and 5 unlocking modes
It builds on the original model from 2022
-
This Aqara smart home hub looks like a memory stick – and it’s only $25!
Aqara launches the cheapest smart home hub you could ever buy
-
Yale’s new smart lock now works with Google Home and your Nest video doorbell
Yale launches new smart lock to replace its old Nest collaboration
-
Setting up a smart home as a renter? You have to check out SwitchBot's new hub
Here's what we know so far
-
Forget keys – Xiaomi's new smart lock has you covered with 9 different entry modes
It's an all-in-one security solution