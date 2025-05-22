SwitchBot’s new smart lock has 3D facial recognition that unlocks your door in seconds

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has announced two new smart home products, the Lock Ultra Vision Combo and the Hub 3. The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo has 3D facial recognition that can unlock your door in as little as one second, while the SwitchBot Hub 3 comes with native Matter support.

SwitchBot has just announced two new smart home products, including its most advanced smart lock yet. Dubbed the world’s first retrofittable smart lock, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo has 3D facial recognition and 18 unlocking methods to get you in the door in seconds.

While SwitchBot is arguably better known for its robot vacuum cleaners and smart blinds, the brand has since expanded into smart security, and its smart locks are seriously impressive. Now, SwitchBot has announced a new smart lock and smart hub to strengthen your home’s security and better your home automation.

Starting off with the new smart lock , the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo is a retrofit lock and is made up of the Lock Ultra, Keypad Vision and Hub Mini. It has up to 18 unlocking methods, including semi-conductive fingerprint, app control, voice commands, auto unlock, and – the most exciting – 3D facial recognition.

The 3D facial recognition system has 30,000 infrared points that can recognise your face in seconds. Using the infrared points, it creates high-resolution millimeter level facial maps for identification, and it works reliably in all types of conditions. With security in mind, facial maps are stored and secured locally with an AES-128 bank-level encryption system.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo promises fast unlocking, and claims to be 122.2% faster than other models. It comes with four modes – High Speed, Default, Quiet and Night – so you can get in and out your door at whatever speed you like. It also has a three-tier battery system that can last up to 12 months, and it’s compatible with most European and American lock types.

Next up is the SwitchBot Hub 3 , SwitchBot’s newest Matter Bridge smart home hub. The SwitchBot Hub 3 was found via a registration with CSA in March, but it mainly explained its new dial-like controls rather than its feature – but we know about them now.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Hub 3 is designed to integrate with SwitchBot products, streaming TVs and over 100,000 IR device codes to create a full smart home ecosystem. With native Matter support, it can be used to create, edit and activate automations, like increasing the temperature of your thermostat or checking the status of your front door.

