This Tapo smart lock is cheap yet cheerful and has one of my favourite security features

TP-Link has added to its Tapo smart home line-up with a new budget smart lock. The Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt might come with a cheap price tag, but it has many security features to keep your front door safe and secure, including one of my favourite smart lock functions.

Like most of the best smart locks on the market, the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt has multiple unlocking or entry options, including remote Wi-Fi access via the Tapo app, voice commands, PIN verification, keypad codes and back-up keys. With the app, you can also manage access to frequent visitors so they can get into your home while you’re away.

When it comes to locking, the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt has an auto-lock feature where it automatically locks your door after a certain amount of time. This can be customised in the Tapo app with time intervals, so you can set it to automatically lock after 15 seconds to give you peace of mind.

The Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt comes with a keypad which might be my favourite part of the entire smart lock set-up. Instead of using keys, the keypad allows up to 200 customisable codes, and it gives you the option to enter the code in between random digits to keep your home extra safe. It’s also backlit so you can see it in the dark.

Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt

(Image credit: Tapo)

But my favourite feature of the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt and its keypad is its PIN attempt limiter. Similar to when you enter your phone’s password wrong too many times, the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt automatically locks after a set number of failed unlocking attempts to better protect your home.

Other handy features include Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings integrations, easy installation, and the Tapo app, which gives you real-time notifications, activity tracking and quick, remote locking and unlocking.

Battery is often a common concern when it comes to smart locks, but the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt is AA battery powered, and offers up to seven months in Wi-Fi mode and 10 months in Bluetooth mode.

After hearing all that, you’ll be surprised to hear that the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt is one of the cheapest smart locks on the market, despite its many features and functionalities. As of writing, the Tapo DL100 Smart Deadbolt is only available in the US. It's priced at $69.99 and is available to buy at Amazon and Best Buy.

