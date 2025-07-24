Those who think Amazon listens to you all the time, look away now – new acquisition does just that

Quick Summary Amazon is in the process of buying Bee, an Apple Watch app and wearable that records everything it hears. Bee has all but confirmed it is joining Amazon, although the deal is not yet closed, we understand.

Technology is excellent for the most part, but not everyone likes the idea of cameras on their devices and microphones in speakers around the home. We get that.

Sometimes it's helpful to be served adverts that are seemingly based on a private conversation, while other times it feels nothing short of creepy.

Amazon's Echo devices each have physical mute buttons on them so you can actively switch the microphones off – that will stop them listening in when you don't want them to. However, a report has suggested the tech and retail giant is in the process of acquiring a company that's less about muting the microphones and more about keeping them on... permanently.

Who is Amazon buying?

According to 9to5Mac, Amazon is buying Bee. This is a firm behind an Apple Watch app and separate wearable that records everything it hears.

A statement by founder, Maria de Lourdes Zollo, revealed the acquisition: "Bee is joining Amazon and we couldn’t be more excited," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you.

"What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon."

On its website, Bee describes itself as "a personal Al that transforms your conversations, tasks, places and more into summaries, personal insights and timely reminders". Now that website has a banner at the top that reads: "Bee is joining Amazon."

Amazon subsequently confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch, although the deal is not yet closed.

If and when it is, the technology purchased will presumably allow Amazon to extend Alexa and its Echo speakers into the outside world. For now though, there are plenty of questions surrounding privacy given Bee is designed to record all conversations users have with other people.