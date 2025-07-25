US Samsung phone owners just got a neat new way to pay in stores

Quick Summary Samsung phone users in the USA are getting a neat Wallet upgrade. That sees a partnership with Splitit, which will allow users to spread the cost of purchases over a longer period.

If you're an Android phone fan, chances are you're using a Samsung handset. While the market is big and diverse – and growing ever more so by the moment – the Korean brand remains one of the most used out there.

Now, users in the USA are getting a really nifty free upgrade, which should make it easier to manage your cashflow. As of today, those making use of Samsung Wallet will be able to select an option for installment payments.

To use it, simply go to pay as you normally would in store with Samsung Wallet. A new option will appear which says 'Pay in installments', and you'll need to tap that before paying.

Once you've completed the transaction, you'll be able to select between four different installment plans, to find something which suits your situation. You'll even be able to keep an eye on all of the installment payments from within the Samsung Wallet app.

Installment payments will be available to #SamsungWallet users in select states beginning July 25, with expansion to all states planned by the end of 2025. Read how the new feature offers greater flexibility and convenience when paying in-store: https://t.co/60NKIfshoL pic.twitter.com/lfK0wjhDKSJuly 24, 2025

From today, the feature is available in a selection of states, with the plan to offer it across the country before the end of 2025. States where it can be used from today include:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Tennessee

Utah

Wyoming

District of Columbia

The financial aspect of the system is provided by Splitit, so there's no actual lending happening on the part of Samsung. You'll have the option of making six payments every two weeks, eight payments every two weeks, six monthly payments or nine monthly payments.

You'll have 24 hours within which to select a plan, otherwise the amount will be paid in full. There's also a $50 minimum spend to trigger the option, and for some reason it won't work with a Chase Bank credit card.

Still, it's a neat addition overall. In times of financial hardship across many countries, anything which can help to ease the burden is a plus.