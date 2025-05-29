Your Samsung Galaxy S25 can already get Android 16 – here's how

Quick Settings Samsung has official announced the One UI 8 beta, meaning owners of some devices can test Android 16 on their devices. The range of devices is currently limited, as is the geographical spread of supported devices.

Samsung might have been a little slow to roll-out One UI 7, powered by Android 15, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for its next OS, as the official beta programme for One UI 8 has now launched. That means certain Samsung devices will now be able to test the new software, which is built on Android 16.

While Android 16 has been in beta for some time, allowing owners of some Pixel devices to test the new software, things are a little different for companies like Samsung. That’s because its own software – One UI – is the focus, as that’s what customers will get on their devices.

The result is that it can take a little longer for these versions to enter beta. Some brands push aggressively to be as close to the Android launch date as they can, but Samsung often takes a little longer, which isn’t surprising given the number of phones it has to support globally.

What does Samsung One UI 8 offer?

One UI 8 promises a personalised AI experience, but doesn’t flesh out the changes compared to the existing Now Bar and Now Brief that are in One UI 7.

In all honesty, I didn’t find these features to be hugely helpful, especially Now Brief which only ever reported basic information. But it seems that Samsung will keep pushing the personalised AI angle.

Samsung highlights that Auracast can now be setup with a simple QR code scan, allowing devices like the Galaxy Buds 3 or hearing aids to join shared audio broadcasts. I highlighted this as one of the new features of Android 16 recently.

Samsung then highlights changes to the Reminders app, as well as Quick Share, but the focus at this stage of the beta is likely to be on the changes behind the scenes.

Samsung will also have to look at the Material 3 Expressive design changes that Google plans to push and see how those might be incorporated into One UI 8, while maintaining Samsung’s identity.

What devices can access the One UI 8 beta?

Samsung has specified that the following devices can access the beta now, by signing up through the Samsung Members app:

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Currently the beta is only available to users in the UK, USA, Germany and Korea.

Samsung has confirmed that its new folding phones will debut One UI 8 when they launch in the summer.

That’s thought to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. There’s currently no date on that event, but rumours have it pinned down for early July.