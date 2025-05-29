Your Samsung Galaxy S25 can already get Android 16 – here's how
If you want to test Android 16 (One UI 8) on your Samsung Galaxy S25, you can
Quick Settings
Samsung has official announced the One UI 8 beta, meaning owners of some devices can test Android 16 on their devices.
The range of devices is currently limited, as is the geographical spread of supported devices.
Samsung might have been a little slow to roll-out One UI 7, powered by Android 15, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for its next OS, as the official beta programme for One UI 8 has now launched. That means certain Samsung devices will now be able to test the new software, which is built on Android 16.
While Android 16 has been in beta for some time, allowing owners of some Pixel devices to test the new software, things are a little different for companies like Samsung. That’s because its own software – One UI – is the focus, as that’s what customers will get on their devices.
The result is that it can take a little longer for these versions to enter beta. Some brands push aggressively to be as close to the Android launch date as they can, but Samsung often takes a little longer, which isn’t surprising given the number of phones it has to support globally.
What does Samsung One UI 8 offer?
One UI 8 promises a personalised AI experience, but doesn’t flesh out the changes compared to the existing Now Bar and Now Brief that are in One UI 7.
In all honesty, I didn’t find these features to be hugely helpful, especially Now Brief which only ever reported basic information. But it seems that Samsung will keep pushing the personalised AI angle.
Samsung highlights that Auracast can now be setup with a simple QR code scan, allowing devices like the Galaxy Buds 3 or hearing aids to join shared audio broadcasts. I highlighted this as one of the new features of Android 16 recently.
Samsung then highlights changes to the Reminders app, as well as Quick Share, but the focus at this stage of the beta is likely to be on the changes behind the scenes.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Samsung will also have to look at the Material 3 Expressive design changes that Google plans to push and see how those might be incorporated into One UI 8, while maintaining Samsung’s identity.
What devices can access the One UI 8 beta?
Samsung has specified that the following devices can access the beta now, by signing up through the Samsung Members app:
- Samsung Galaxy S25
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Currently the beta is only available to users in the UK, USA, Germany and Korea.
What is the One UI 8 release date?
Samsung has confirmed that its new folding phones will debut One UI 8 when they launch in the summer.
That’s thought to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. There’s currently no date on that event, but rumours have it pinned down for early July.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro review: one of the year's best Windows laptops
Performance, price, design, and battery life all impress in Samsung's latest laptop
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 renders and video show a confident redesign
The all-new Samsung smartwatch design could surprise some
-
Samsung OLED TV update finally adds something LG owners have enjoyed for years
Samsung signs a deal with Nvidia to bring something extraordinary to its OLED TVs
-
Samsung's next-gen foldables tipped for a premium hinge upgrade – bar one
The drive to make Samsung's foldables thinner could see a premium uplift
-
How to watch Google I/O 25 – see Google's opening keynote right here
Google's annual developers conference kicks off soon – here's how to watch it live
-
Google I/O 2025 LIVE: all the latest on Gemini, Pixel, Nest and more
Google I/O kicks off with a keynote address today and we're covering it all live right here
-
Gemini can help you avoid being scammed, says Google
And there's a great new feature for finding lost items, devices and to check the location of loved ones, too
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could see a major design change after all
We have everything crossed this rumour is true