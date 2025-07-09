Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: all the Z Fold and Flip 7 news as it unfolds

After Samsung's major first Unpacked of the year – at which the S25 Edge was also revealed – the stage is now set once more for the summer edition. And, who knows, perhaps there'll be a shock 'and one more thing' reveal at this event too.

Taking place in Brooklyn, New York, T3 is on the ground to cover the event live and direct. We're anticipating new foldables – in the much-rumoured Z Fold 7, possible new 'Ultra' variant, and Z Flip 7 – and new wearables.

If you want to watch Galaxy Unpacked live – here's our How To Watch The Z Fold 7 Launch feature – then Samsung's YouTube page will be hosting a live feed , commencing 15:00 GMT (10:00 EDT, 07:00 PDT) on Wednesday 9 July.

It's expected to be a bumper issue, as ever, with many new devices, Galaxy AI updates, and surely a surprise or two. In this live blog we'll be highlighting all the biggest and most important news related to Unpacked, so stay tuned as it unfolds...