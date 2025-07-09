Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: all the Z Fold and Flip 7 news as it unfolds

Live
After Samsung's major first Unpacked of the year – at which the S25 Edge was also revealed – the stage is now set once more for the summer edition. And, who knows, perhaps there'll be a shock 'and one more thing' reveal at this event too.
Taking place in Brooklyn, New York, T3 is on the ground to cover the event live and direct. We're anticipating new foldables – in the much-rumoured Z Fold 7, possible new 'Ultra' variant, and Z Flip 7 – and new wearables.
If you want to watch Galaxy Unpacked live – here's our How To Watch The Z Fold 7 Launch feature – then Samsung's YouTube page will be hosting a live feed, commencing 15:00 GMT (10:00 EDT, 07:00 PDT) on Wednesday 9 July.
It's expected to be a bumper issue, as ever, with many new devices, Galaxy AI updates, and surely a surprise or two. In this live blog we'll be highlighting all the biggest and most important news related to Unpacked, so stay tuned as it unfolds...
LIVE: Latest Updates
Hello from New York City!
Good morning/afternoon/whatever time it is, Samsung fans! T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, here to kick the live blog off – live and direct from its launch site in Brooklyn.
That's where the next Galaxy Unpacked event will, pardon the pun, unfold. As mentioned: we're expecting it to bring new foldables, new wearables and more.
As ever, I'll be fighting the jetlag to bring you all the latest Galaxy goodies from the ground – ahead of, during and after the Unpacked event. So expect plenty of live commentary and hands-on imagery right from the epicentre of all the action...