Gemini Live takes web browsing to a whole new level – on PC and Mac
Gemini Live comes to Chrome for Pro and Ultra users
Quick Summary
Google has added Gemini Live to Chrome on Mac and Windows, enhancing the browsing experience.
It can read text and images on a webpage, and you can ask it to summarise the content, or pull out information from it.
If you're a Chrome user on Mac or Windows, your browsing experience is about to get a whole lot more interesting, and potentially more useful too.
Google has announced it has added Gemini Live to the Chrome browser for both Mac and Windows, allowing you to ask the AI assistant questions about a webpage you are reading.
It's only available to AI Pro and Ultra users (the latter Google's new $249 per month subscription plan), but should roll out to everyone else over time.
As part of the launch (during Google I/O), the company posted a YouTube video showing examples of how the assistant can help.
It sits at the top of the Chrome browser window, indicated by the Gemini icon. When you click on it, a floating box will appear allowing you to type specific questions based on the webpage you are currently looking at.
What can Gemini Live do on Chrome?
You could ask Gemini Live to summarise the page for you, for example, or you could get it to help you turn a recipe you're viewing into a gluten free option. Alternatively, you could tell you what plants might be compatible with your home based on a number of open tabs you might have.
Gemini Live in Chrome will be able to understand the text on the page and images, and it'll also be able to recall past information for things like product comparisons.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Google claims Gemini Live can be a personal tutor, shopper and sous chef, but it's seemingly just the beginning. In future updates, it's said the service on Chrome will be able to navigate websites for you as well as fill out forms, organise tabs and recall pages. Gemini Live in Chrome will also eventually be able to perform across several open tabs.
For now, Gemini Live is available to test in the Beta, Dev, and Canary channels, for AI Pro and Ultra members.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Google Glass is back in the form of Android XR Glasses
Google demonstrates its own Gemini-powered smart glasses for the first time
-
Google's new AI Mode might change search forever
AI Mode looks like a big change
-
Your iPhone and Android device just got an amazing Gemini AI feature
Camera and screen sharing is finally available in Gemini Live now
-
Google Discover finally coming to desktop too – now we'll never get any work done
Fan favourite mobile news service is coming to a desktop near you
-
How to watch Google I/O 25 – see Google's opening keynote right here
Google's annual developers conference kicks off soon – here's how to watch it live
-
Google I/O 2025 LIVE: all the latest on Gemini, Pixel, Nest and more
Google I/O kicks off with a keynote address today and we're covering it all live right here
-
Google's quietly updating Pixel Watch to Material 3 Expressive way ahead of schedule
Your Pixel Watch is getting a stealth update, it seems
-
Gemini can help you avoid being scammed, says Google
And there's a great new feature for finding lost items, devices and to check the location of loved ones, too