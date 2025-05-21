Gemini Live takes web browsing to a whole new level – on PC and Mac

Quick Summary Google has added Gemini Live to Chrome on Mac and Windows, enhancing the browsing experience. It can read text and images on a webpage, and you can ask it to summarise the content, or pull out information from it.

If you're a Chrome user on Mac or Windows, your browsing experience is about to get a whole lot more interesting, and potentially more useful too.

Google has announced it has added Gemini Live to the Chrome browser for both Mac and Windows, allowing you to ask the AI assistant questions about a webpage you are reading.

It's only available to AI Pro and Ultra users (the latter Google's new $249 per month subscription plan), but should roll out to everyone else over time.

As part of the launch (during Google I/O), the company posted a YouTube video showing examples of how the assistant can help.

It sits at the top of the Chrome browser window, indicated by the Gemini icon. When you click on it, a floating box will appear allowing you to type specific questions based on the webpage you are currently looking at.

What can Gemini Live do on Chrome?

You could ask Gemini Live to summarise the page for you, for example, or you could get it to help you turn a recipe you're viewing into a gluten free option. Alternatively, you could tell you what plants might be compatible with your home based on a number of open tabs you might have.

Gemini Live in Chrome will be able to understand the text on the page and images, and it'll also be able to recall past information for things like product comparisons.

Google claims Gemini Live can be a personal tutor, shopper and sous chef, but it's seemingly just the beginning. In future updates, it's said the service on Chrome will be able to navigate websites for you as well as fill out forms, organise tabs and recall pages. Gemini Live in Chrome will also eventually be able to perform across several open tabs.

For now, Gemini Live is available to test in the Beta, Dev, and Canary channels, for AI Pro and Ultra members.