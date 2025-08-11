Your Android phone is getting a significant free upgrade right now

Quick summary Android has updated the much talked about Gemini Live with new features, meaning this smart AI upgrade could be waiting for you to install right now. Now you can control features like Google Calendar, Tasks, Maps and Keep across Android and iOS devices using the AI smarts.

Google's Gemini Live, which launched on Android and iOS back in June, has just been upgraded for even more smart controls. Now the intelligent AI can help you with access to more apps like Google Keep, Google Calendar, Google Maps and Google Tasks.

Yup, you've probably spotted the theme, as this is all very Google app focused still. But since this covers some pretty powerful life management apps, if you already use them, this update could make Gemini Live a really helpful single point of control for a lot of your life admin needs.

It's worth noting that Samsung plays nice too, with Gemini Live able to access Calendar, Notes and Reminders as needed.

The Gemini Live app update – which is rolling out to more devices each day – now shows visual app control. There is a small icon at the bottom that shows the name of the app being used, with a circular loading indicator around that icon.

Usefully there is also an "Undo" button after things like "List created" allowing you to edit with touch as well as voice controls.

The option is there for naming one of the four Google apps to have Gemini work with that directly, like saying "Use Google Maps to direct me to ..." or "Note this down in Keep ..." and so on.

Usefully this will also work with the camera, which is where this gets really super helpful. Say you see a calendar with an event listed, or a poster with a dated event. You can use the live camera to pick that up and have Gemini save it in your Calendar for you.

While that's a nice shortcut it also means you can immediately be told if this clashes with something you've already got lined up.

This update has launched and is rolling out across Android and iOS devices, so it might be worth checking to see if yours has an update waiting, as this could contain all these upgrades that are ready and waiting for your device.