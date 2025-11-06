Google Maps gets an AI upgrade that could completely change how you navigate

Quick Summary Google is adding Gemini to Google Maps, allowing for more advanced searching, with conversational powers. Additionally, those in the US will get landmark-based navigation from Gemini, predictive traffic alerts, and Gemini in Google Lens, too.

Google Maps leads the way in navigation, both for drivers and those on foot, including public transport or cycling too. Now Google's navigation app gets a big boost through the inclusion of Gemini, the company's smarter AI-powered voice assistant.

This means that you'll have – according to Google – a "conversational driving experience in Google Maps". The company goes on to say: "It's like having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat, who can confidently help you get where you're going."

The idea is that you can replace the straight search you used to do with Google Assistant – ie. "navigate to 53 Church Street in Crawley" – with multi-step conversational tasking. The example is asking for the restaurant and finding local parking – before continuing to ask about popular dishes you might like to order when you get there.

Gemini steps beyond the current voice functions that Google Maps offers. Under Google Assistant, searches were limited to mapping-related tasks, but now Google suggests that you'll be able to ask other questions and put appointments in the calendar.

Navigate more easily, just by asking - YouTube Watch On

Is this a huge change? From the Google Maps side it is, but from the Gemini side it isn't. You can already trigger Gemini, search for places, ask about local parking and so on and trigger navigation – but hopefully this move will help to join the dots and give a more seamless AI experience. That's because until now, it's been a mixture of Google apps that use Gemini and those that still use Google Assistant.

Fortunately, this feature is rolling out to all locations that offer Gemini, with Android and iOS getting it first, and Android Auto following shortly.

Another Google Maps feature that not everyone will get

There's another feature that will aid with navigation, but sadly it's not going to be available to everyone. Taking things deeper, Gemini is also going to be able to compare the route to Google Street View and provide better navigation.

That will allow it to name particular landmarks or notable navigation points to help you find the right turning. For example, it might say "turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant", so instead of trying to spot a tiny street name or number, you can spot the landmarks instead.

The catch is that this feature is only slated for the US for now – but it will be available in navigation for both Android and iOS.

Landmarks: Get to your destination with real-world landmarks - YouTube Watch On

Another cool feature – again only in the US and this time only for Android – will be predictive traffic. If you're driving but don't have a route set, Gemini can alert you to traffic on your route. That means you can take action before you drive into a jam.

Exactly how this works remains to be seen – do you need to have Maps open or will it just work whenever you're driving? But as I said, it's only for US Android users.

Finally, Gemini is also making its way into Google Lens. Currently you can already get loads of information out of Lens and it's integrated into loads of searchable areas, both in Google Maps and Chrome. But now, instead of straight text, you'll be able to use Gemini to take that into a conversation.

Granted, you might not want to be standing on the street, waving your phone around, talking to an AI, so this is a feature that we'll really have to see working before deciding if it's actually good. Again, this update is only coming to the US on Android and iOS right now.