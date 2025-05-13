Gemini is coming to Android Auto – and I can't wait

With The Android Show now in full swing, there is plenty to love for users of almost every device. We've seen the launch of Android 16 and the expansion of Google Gemini to a whole host of new devices.

It's the latter which has really caught my eye, as the brand looks set to bring the popular AI-powered assistant to cars in the near future. Gemini will arrive as part of Android Auto, and to cars with Google built-in.

The former will arrive in the coming months, according to executives from the company, while vehicles with Google built-in will enjoy the update later in the year. In a private briefing ahead of the launch event, the brand described the update as being the "safest way to stay productive and safe while driving," adding that users can "speak as if its someone sat next to you."

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Personally, this is my favourite update from the show. I've been vocal about my love of Gemini, which feels like the perfect embodiment of the voice assistant I've always wanted.

Adding it to Android Auto is simply genius. The current use of Google Assistant is fairly flawed, with users needing to use specific keywords in order to get the desired action. That's frustrating on a phone, but when you're driving, it has the power to be incredibly dangerous.

The more natural, conversational flow Gemini should smooth that out considerably, and make it much safer for users. I'm constantly struggling with Spotify, for example, where I can't remember the name of an album, but I can remember the name of a song on that album. The current Google Assistant has a total meltdown over this, but Gemini should be well-equipped.

(Image credit: Future)

There has never been a better time to get this implemented, either. With a growing number of new cars offering some kind of built-in infotainment system, the potential impact is truly massive.

While there is no date set in stone for the launch, I'll be waiting with baited breath for it to arrive in my car.