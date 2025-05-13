Gemini is coming to Android Auto – and I can't wait
The announcement came at The Android Show
With The Android Show now in full swing, there is plenty to love for users of almost every device. We've seen the launch of Android 16 and the expansion of Google Gemini to a whole host of new devices.
It's the latter which has really caught my eye, as the brand looks set to bring the popular AI-powered assistant to cars in the near future. Gemini will arrive as part of Android Auto, and to cars with Google built-in.
The former will arrive in the coming months, according to executives from the company, while vehicles with Google built-in will enjoy the update later in the year. In a private briefing ahead of the launch event, the brand described the update as being the "safest way to stay productive and safe while driving," adding that users can "speak as if its someone sat next to you."
Personally, this is my favourite update from the show. I've been vocal about my love of Gemini, which feels like the perfect embodiment of the voice assistant I've always wanted.
Adding it to Android Auto is simply genius. The current use of Google Assistant is fairly flawed, with users needing to use specific keywords in order to get the desired action. That's frustrating on a phone, but when you're driving, it has the power to be incredibly dangerous.
The more natural, conversational flow Gemini should smooth that out considerably, and make it much safer for users. I'm constantly struggling with Spotify, for example, where I can't remember the name of an album, but I can remember the name of a song on that album. The current Google Assistant has a total meltdown over this, but Gemini should be well-equipped.
There has never been a better time to get this implemented, either. With a growing number of new cars offering some kind of built-in infotainment system, the potential impact is truly massive.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
While there is no date set in stone for the launch, I'll be waiting with baited breath for it to arrive in my car.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Complete Android Auto redesign emerges and heralds return of an old favourite
Upcoming change could shine a light on Android Auto features
-
One of Android Auto’s interesting new features has disappeared again
Hopes are dashed of an exciting Android Auto feature - or are they?
-
Android Auto could add a feature that nobody asked for, but might appreciate anyway
This futuristic addition to Android Auto could change the experience forever
-
Android Auto gets a mysterious new app and nobody knows what it's for
Google has added a surprising new app with the latest Android Auto update
-
Android Auto update arrives with Tesla-like feature – CarPlay needs to catch up
There’s been a flurry of Android Auto changes recently, but this one could matter
-
Android Auto 14 update finally available – could remove a useful feature, but for something better
Hey Google - what's changing in Android Auto 14?
-
Android Auto 14 beta arrives and it sets the groundwork for major changes
More details link Android Auto to significant car control changes
-
Android Auto could get a feature upgrade with control over one of your car's main systems
Google to turn the heat up on Android Auto controls