A month on, I still can't get over this Nothing Headphone (1) detail

Time flies when you're reviewing tech – there's always a new device to test and a fresh set of impressions to write, so you can sometimes find yourself forgetting what you tested even just a few weeks ago. It's been a busy year for me on the headphones front, and this summer featured two huge launches in the form of the Nothing Headphone (1) and the Sony WH-1000XM6.

The latter has become my daily device, the one I turn to when I want the best noise-cancelling I can get, and the default pick if I'm doing any sort of travel at all. That doesn't mean the Nothing Headphone (1) is languishing ignored, though. I still can't get it out of my head – as someone who thought the headphones deserved a five-star review for their bold design work.

There's one particular area where I think Nothing sprinted ahead of its competition, and while I praised it at the time, I'm confident that it's worth spotlighting again. Controls on headphones might not seem like a big deal, but it doesn't take too long to get tired of imprecise swipe and touch actions on earcups, even in a pair as accomplished as Sony's.

So, when Nothing confirmed that its first over-ear headphones would have no touch controls at all, and would instead use a set of buttons and controls quite unlike anything else on the market, I was extremely pleased. Then I got to use them, and became even more impressed.

From the power switch (a true switch, rather than a button that you have to long-press for an amount of time that no one can pin down) to the track-skipping rocker button, I love how Nothing approached this side of things. Putting in a roller button to let you scroll your volume louder or quieter, for instance, feels like a masterstroke once you get used to how it works.

I don't even necessarily need that level of innovation from other headphone brands – just buttons over touch controls is a great start. I love almost anything about the Sony WH-1000XM6s, but this is an area I think could be improved. Given how attentively Sony took feedback on board between the XM5 and XM6, maybe I'll get my wish in a few years' time.