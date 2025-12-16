These over-ear headphones bring MEMS and Planar Magnetic drivers together – could this be audiophile heaven?
UM's first full-sized headphones combine MEMS and Planars to deliver the strengths of both technologies
The new UM Umbral open-back headphones combine planar magnetic drivers and MEMS actuators in what promises to be the best of both audio worlds.
That combo should offer precise bass and pristine highs.
US audio brand Unique Melody (UM) have unveiled what appears to be a world first – Umbral, a set of full size open-back headphones that combine planar magnetic and MEMS drivers in one product.
We're used to seeing planar drivers in some of the best headphones, and according to UM bringing them together delivers the best of both worlds. MEMS takes care of speed and high frequencies while the planars take care of the rest.
Posting their announcement on Head-Fi.org, UM said, "We wanted to create a sound that feels open, natural, and effortless – where music has room to breathe and details emerge without being pushed. By combining an open-back design, a unique hybrid driver system, and carefully chosen natural materials, Umbral is about enjoying music in a way that feels relaxed, immersive, and genuinely alive."
Umbral headphones: key features
These are UM's first full-sized headphones, although they've been in the IEM business for a while. The drivers consist of a 96mm planar magnetic driver teamed up with UM's own low-voltage MEMS micro-electromechanical driver.
The combination is designed to address common weaknesses of the two technologies – MEMS' lack of bass and planars' occasional trouble with high treble. The MEMS driver goes up to 80Hz to preserve "the shimmer of cymbals, the breath of strings, and the micro textures that lend recordings their emotional nuance." And the planars go down to a subterranean 6Hz.
Impedance is 65 ohms and sensitivity is 84dB/mW.
Each ear cup is made from walnut with a choice of swappable sheepskin leather earpads or "ice-silk slow-rebound" earpads, and the 2m cable comes with 6.3mm, 4.4mm and 4-pin XLR terminators.
Pricing hasn't been announced just yet but the Umbral is likely to be priced similarly to good quality planar magnetic headphones, which means a likely price tag in the low four figures. A launch date is still tbc.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
