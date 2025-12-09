This ‘world’s first’ wellness mat relieves pain and improves sleep – but it’ll cost you
Woojer introduces the MAT, a wellness-driven mattress topper
QUICK SUMMARY
Woojer has launched the Woojer MAT, a ‘world’s first’ haptic wellness mat and mattress topper.
Priced at £766 / $799, the Woojer Mat uses sound and vibroacoustic therapy to help relieve pain, reduce stress and improve sleep.
Wearable haptic technology brand, Woojer has just launched a ‘world’s first’ haptic wellness mattress topper that’s designed to help improve sleep, stress and recovery. The Woojer MAT could be the answer to all your sleep and wellness problems, but the price will shock you.
For those new to Woojer, the brand is best known for its wearable technology that turns audio, like music and games, into physical vibrations. It does this in the form of vests and straps that connect to devices and use internal transducers to offer a more enhanced sensory experience that you feel within your body.
Its latest creation is the Woojer MAT, a wellness mat that offers vibroacoustic therapy and low-frequency audio to tap into your nervous system. These whole-body vibrations are scientifically backed, and have been found to relieve pain, reduce stress, improve sleep and help boost recovery.
Like a mattress topper, the Woojer MAT sits on top of your bed. Smart mattresses have become more popular over the years but they do come with a high price tag, so a topper like the Woojer MAT can add this technology to your bed without you having to replace your entire sleep set-up.
Despite being labelled as a mattress topper, the Woojer MAT actually looks more like a yoga mat and weighs just 14.8 pounds. It’s lightweight and made of breathable airmesh fabric, plus you can fold it up so you can take it with you on-the-go.
How the Woojer MAT works is it uses Bluetooth, USB-C or AUX to connect to your headphones, speakers and the Woojer MAT app. From there, it’ll play music, movies or soundscapes and convert it into immersive full-body sensations that aid different wellness needs.
For example, if you’re focused on getting a better night’s sleep, the Woojer MAT can generate low-frequency gentle pulses to help you drift off. Other cycles can stimulate the circulation in your muscles to encourage post-workout recovery, and you can just simply lie back and relax while the mat does its thing.
Compared to other areas of the home, sleep technology is still in the early stages so the Woojer MAT is definitely something to be interested in. With its focus on sleep, recovery and relaxation, it looks like the ultimate wellness product – but as you’d expect, it’ll cost you.
The Woojer MAT is available to buy for £766 / $799 at Woojer. Shoppers can get a complimentary £100 / $100 coupon to get money off the initial order. Compared to other mattress toppers, the Woojer MAT is on the higher end of the price spectrum, but as it comes with technology which most toppers lack, the cost somewhat makes sense.
