T3 Sleep Month 2026: everything you need to get the best night’s sleep this year

Welcome to T3’s Sleep Month 2026! For the entire month of March, our team of sleep experts will be talking about everyone’s favourite pastime – sleeping.

Sleep is extremely important for our physical, mental and emotional health, and if you’re not getting enough of it, it could have a detrimental effect on your mind and body. Unfortunately, sleep is an area that many people don’t prioritise so for an entire month, T3 will be covering all things sleep to help you get the best night’s rest.

From 1st - 31st March, we’ll be sharing sleep news, product reviews, advice, hacks and recommendations. This hub will be updated regularly so you can stay up to date with the latest news and features so make sure to keep it bookmarked.

Below is a week-by-week planner so you know what to expect from T3’s Sleep Month.

T3 Sleep Month Week 1: Sleep Tech

Kicking off sleep month the only way we know how is with a whole week dedicated to sleep tech. As smart technology continues to dominate the home, it’s finally made its way into the bedroom in the form of sleep headphones , sleep trackers and wake up lights .

T3 Sleep Month Week 2: Mattress knowledge

Week two of T3 Sleep Month is all about mattress knowledge. Coincidentally, it’s World Sleep Day on 13th March so we’ll be giving you reviews and advice on which mattresses and other sleep accessories are best for you.

T3 Sleep Month Week 3: Sleep hacks

Who doesn’t love a good sleep hack? Our team of sleep experts have tried all of them so you don’t have to, and will be giving you their honest opinion on the ones that work and the ones that fall short.

T3 Sleep Month Week 4: Bedroom maintenance

To wrap up T3 Sleep Month, the final week will be themed around bedroom maintenance. Think advice on cleaning and prolonging the lifespan of your mattress, and tips to upgrade your bedroom into a haven for sleep.