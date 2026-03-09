5 incredible mattress sales happening right now – including Simba, Bensons for Beds and Dreams

We’re now heading into week two of Sleep Month, where the whole of March is dedicated to raising awareness about better sleep and shining a light on the products that help us get a great night’s rest. At T3, we’re focusing specifically on the best mattresses this week, so buckle in for plenty of helpful advice, reviews and product spotlights.

We’ve got a bunch of mattress reviews heading your way, but I thought I’d kick things off by rounding up some of the best mattress sales you can shop right now.

There are some impressive savings across a lot of top brands and retailers, with discounts reaching up to 60% off, plus a few tempting freebies along the way.

Bensons for Beds

£440 off best-selling mattresses

Bensons for Beds probably has the biggest sale amongst retailers right now, with up to £440 off some of its best-selling mattresses. This includes favourites like the Slumberland Air 9.0 Memory Mattress, which is down to £880 (RRP £1,100) for a double, and the Silentnight Eco 1000 Pocket Mattress, now £600 (RRP £1,020) for a double.

The retailer is also offering extra discounts on full price items, including £100 off a £1,000 spend and £200 off a £1,500 spend. However, this particular offer ends tomorrow, so it’s worth being quick if something has caught your eye.

2. Dreams

£400 off selected Silentnight mattresses

There are a few different promotions happening at Dreams this month, but the Silentnight sale is easily the most impressive. Known for technologies like Miracoil and Mirapocket spring systems, Silentnight mattresses are designed to provide tailored support, pressure relief and long-lasting durability.

Right now, you can get up to £400 off selected Silentnight mattresses, and some purchases even come with free pillows, which is a nice bonus.

3. Mattress Online

Up to 60% off mattresses

Mattress Online is currently offering up to 60% off as part of a stock clearance this month, giving shoppers the chance to grab some great savings. All mattresses included in the sale come with free next-day delivery across most areas, as well as a 60-night comfort trial whilst stocks last.

One standout deal is the Sleepeezee Luxury Ortho 1800 Pocket Memory Mattress, which has dropped to £932 from £1,750 for a super king. There are plenty of other options available too, so it’s definitely worth having a browse.

4. Mattress Next Day

Huge savings on mattresses, bed frames and bedding

Mattress Next Day is another great online retailer, and it’s currently running a spring sale with big savings across mattresses, bed frames and bedding. You’ll find deals from well-known brands including Silentnight, Hypnos, Sleepeezee and Simba.

One highlight is the Hypnos Wool Ortho Mattress, which is currently £334 off for a double – a great deal if you’re looking for a high-quality mattress at a more accessible price.

Simba

Free pillows, duvets and protectors with selected mattresses

Simba doesn’t have a dedicated sale running right now, but it is offering some excellent freebies that are definitely worth considering. For example, if you buy the Hybrid Pro or Escape mattress, you get two free Hybrid pillows and a Performance Mattress Protector.

If you opt for one of Simba’s premium models – including the Hybrid Luxe, Hybrid Ultra or Apex – you’ll receive two Hybrid pillows, a Hybrid Duvet and a Performance Mattress Protector.